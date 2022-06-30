PF investigates new focus of corruption in Bolsonaro government

Investigations into overpricing in government spending on advertising began after representation made by deputy Elias Vaz and senator Jorge Kajuru to the MPF.

247 – The Federal Police launched an investigation with the aim of investigating over-invoicing in Jair Bolsonaro’s government spending on advertising. Deputy José Augusto Campos Versiani was responsible for Police Inquiry 2022.0030159, as a result of a representation made by federal deputy Elias Vaz (PSB-GO) and senator Jorge Kajuru (Podemos-GO) to the Federal Public Ministry in October last year. The information was published by Veja’s Radar column this Wednesday (29).

The parliamentarians identified millionaire expenses for the production of videos by companies contracted by the federal government.

According to Elias Vaz, “irregularities range from charging for services that were not provided, to high salaries and a high number of professionals, paid equipment that was not used, and payment of values ​​far above market values”.

“It is public money used improperly, while the people suffer to put food on the table. The right thing would be for those responsible to return the resources to the public coffers”, he said.

Scandal at MEC

The PF investigates an influence peddling and corruption scheme at the Ministry of Education. The corporation started the investigations after an audio was released in March, when Ribeiro said that, at the request of Bolsonaro, he was releasing money from the MEC on the recommendation of two pastors, Arilton Moura and Gilmar Santos.

The case reached the Federal Supreme Court (STF) after information that Jair Bolsonaro (PL) had warned the former minister about an operation in the MEC. The STF asked for a position from the Attorney General’s Office (PGR).

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said that next week he will decide on the request for the installation of the CPI of the MEC filed by the opposition to the government this Tuesday (28).

