PF will investigate overpricing in advertisements

The PF (Federal Police) will investigate a suspicion of overbilling by the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) with advertisements. The information is from federal deputy Elias Vaz (PSB-GO), who represented, together with Senator Jorge Kajuru (Can-GO), to the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) in October last year.

On the occasion, parliamentarians forwarded documents that prove an “abysmal and unacceptable” spending with two 30-second commercials about covid-19. The senator revealed, in an interview with the UOL Newsthat the federal government spent R$ 4 million with the productions.

For Kajuru, the Bolsonaro government spends money on advertising only for those who support the president: “Otherwise, forget it.

According to Elias Vaz, the irregularities include charging for services that were not provided, equipment paid for and not used, high salaries and a large number of professionals, as well as “payment of values ​​far above market values”.

“It’s public money used improperly, while the people suffer to put food on the table. The right thing would be for those responsible to return the resources to the public coffers”, says the deputy.

According to the survey of parliamentarians, the contracts investigated were signed by the Ministry of Health and by Secom (Special Secretariat for Social Communication) of the Presidency of the Republic. The cases include agreements with five video producers.