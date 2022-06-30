PGR defends the filing by the Supreme of the investigation request of military commanders | Policy

The Attorney General’s Office defended in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) the filing of a request for an investigation by the commanders of the Navy, Army and Air Force for alleged involvement in the propagation of doubts about the electoral system. For the Prosecutor’s Office, there is no evidence that the military committed crimes.

The opinion was sent to the Supreme Court this Wednesday (29) and is signed by Deputy Attorney General Lindôra Araújo.

The request was presented by a lawyer from Osasco (SP), who contested the actions of the commanders in relation to the electoral process. The lawyer accused the military of “terrorism” and of attempting “violent abolition of the democratic rule of law”.

“The facts reported by the reporter do not give rise to an investigation under the supervision of the Federal Supreme Court, nor do they contain information capable of justifying, in themselves, the filing of a complaint”, states the PGR document.

According to Lindôra Araújo, “it is, therefore, a possible particular nonconformity to the action, in principle, legitimate of the Ministry of Defense”. For her, the manifestations of the military are, “a priori, republican, requesting authorizations and proposing ideas”.

“There is no reason and conditions for the initiation of a police investigation before the Federal Supreme Court, as it is impossible to carry out an investigation without a certain object, against all the heads of the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Defense, for unknown facts”, he wrote.

In the evaluation of the deputy attorney, there were no impediments to carrying out tests at the polls by the Superior Electoral Court.