Police arrest investigated for killing girlfriend’s father in pharmacy in Goiânia; video | Goiás

Former servant of the Goiânia City Hall Felipe Gabriel Jardim Gonçalves, 26, was arrested this Wednesday (29), according to the Civil Police of Goiás. He is investigated for the death of his father-in-law, João Rosário Leão, 63, who was a retired civil police officer. A video shows the moment the criminal arrived at the police station, around 20:10 (watch above) .

The crime took place on Monday (27) at the pharmacy where the elderly man was a partner, in Setor Bueno, in Goiânia. A security camera recorded the murder. (see below). After the investigation was located and taken to the police station, the victim’s daughters, Kênnia Bianka and Kênnia Yanka, thanked him for the man’s arrest.

“My beloved Jesus, keep him imprisoned! He cannot be released,” wrote Kênnia Bianka, who witnessed her father’s death.

“God is faithful! Thank you to everyone who posted, who helped, who fought for justice together with our family. Thank you my God”,” wrote daughter Kênnia Yanka, who was the suspect’s girlfriend.

Video shows when man breaks into pharmacy and shoots at elderly man in Goiânia

According to the Civil Police, Felipe was arrested in a house in Setor Riviera, in Goiânia, and there were still relatives of the criminal at the scene. The State Homicide Investigation Bureau (DIH) said it would “soon” provide more information about the arrest.

“Our information is still very limited, but he was found in Goiânia and apparently was being covered up by relatives,” said delegate Ana Elisa Gomes, head of IHL.

After his arrest, Felipe Gabriel was taken to the Criminalistics Institute, at the Legal Medical Institute (IML) in Goiânia, where he underwent medical examinations.

The young man arrived at the police station around 20:10 on Wednesday. and did not speak to the press.

According to the corporation, the name of Felipe Gabriel Jardim had been placed in the International Criminal Police (Interpol) database. The police had obtained a temporary arrest warrant for the boy.

Lawyer Júlio de Brito, who defends the boy, said, on Tuesday (28), that he was talking to delegate Rhaniel Almeida, who is investigating the case, with the aim of getting the young man to surrender.

Crime recorded by camera

The security camera of the pharmacy where retired civil police officer João Rosário Leão was a partner, in Setor Bueno, recorded when a man enters the store with a gun in his hand (look above).

He goes to the old man, who is sitting behind the counter, and shoots him several times. The victim falls to the ground and tries to protect himself. The boy approaches him and fires more shots. Then he runs away.

As Felipe has the registration as a sports shooter, he had a pistol in his name. However, he had no possession of a weapon. Thus, he could only carry the weapon in specific situations, such as shooting ranges or sports competitions.

“We knew, however, that he used this weapon frequently, pulling it out in arguments with his girlfriend, in traffic fights,” said Chief of Police Rhaniel Almeida.

