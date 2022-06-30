Police investigate rapper owner of pit bulls who attacked Cauã Reymond

Rio de Janeiro- Rapper Orochi is being investigated by the Civil Police for crimes of mistreatment of animals, danger to the life or health of others, failure to exercise caution in guarding or driving animals. The singer’s dogs would have attacked his neighbor, actor Cauã Reymon, according to the Extra newspaper.

Flávio Cesar Costa de Castro, known in the artistic world as Orochi, lives in a luxury condominium in Joá, west of Rio, and is accused by neighbors of leaving his three pit bulls loose, without a leash and muzzle outside. your mansion. The animals have injured other dogs and made at least four attacks in the last two years, including a lady with dementia.

Actor Cauã Reymond was attacked on the 12th, when he was walking with his partner, model Mariana Goldfarb, their daughter, Sofia, 10 years old, and two family dogs.

The investigation began after representatives of the Sociedade dos Amigos da Joatinga (Sajo) sought the 16th DP due to complaints from residents and employees of the region about the three dogs that roam free on Rua Professor Pantoja Leite.

“Given the news of serious crimes, which have terrified the local population with risk to the physical integrity of people and other animals, we tried, without success, to summon the owner of the pit bulls to provide clarification on the cases. With this, we represent the judiciary for the ban on keeping and also for the search and seizure of these animals, so that they are collected and cared for by an institution to be indicated by the Municipal Secretariat for the Protection and Defense of Animals (SMPDA)”, said Leandro Gontijo to the Extra, chief delegate of the 16th DP (Barra da Tijuca).

According to the sheriff, the rapper violated state law 3205, of 1999, which requires driving pit bulls with a muzzle. There is a search and seizure request under analysis by Judge Paula Fernandes Machado, from the 5th Criminal Court of the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice.

O metropolises tried to contact the rapper, but until the conclusion of the report, he did not get a response.

