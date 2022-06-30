Police searched for young man filmed killing father-in-law in 30 locations before finding him at a relative’s house: ‘Tried to hide in the kitchen’ | Goiás

“He kept trying to hide inside the kitchen. When we entered the backyard, we saw him through a window. We verbalized in a very forceful way that he lay on the floor, he didn’t show any kind of reaction, he obeyed and was arrested”, explains Rhaniel .

According to the Civil Police, there were between 5 and 6 Felipe’s family members in the house. It is not yet known, however, if the investigated was at the scene during the more than 50 hours in which he remained at large.

“We don’t know if he was there all this time, but it may be that he never left Goiânia”, pointed out the delegate.

The police also added that the people who gave shelter to the investigated should not be held accountable for crimes, at first. However, the case is still under investigation.

The crime took place on Monday (27) at the pharmacy where the elderly man was a partner, in Setor Bueno, in Goiânia. A security camera recorded the murder (see below). After the investigation was located and taken to the police station, the victim’s daughters, Kênnia Bianka and Kênnia Yanka, thanked him for the man’s arrest.

Crime recorded by camera

Video shows when man breaks into pharmacy and shoots at elderly man in Goiânia

The security camera of the pharmacy where retired civil police officer João Rosário Leão was a partner, in Setor Bueno, recorded when a man enters the store with a gun in his hand (look above).

He goes to the old man, who is sitting behind the counter, and shoots him several times. The victim falls to the ground and tries to protect himself. The boy approaches him and fires more shots. Then he runs away.

As Felipe has the registration as a sports shooter, he had a pistol in his name. However, he had no possession of a weapon. Thus, he could only carry the weapon in specific situations, such as shooting ranges or sports competitions.

“We knew, however, that he used this weapon frequently, pulling it out in arguments with his girlfriend, in traffic fights,” said Chief of Police Rhaniel Almeida.

