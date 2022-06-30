Porto overcomes Benfica and already tries to anticipate the departure of Joo Victor from Corinthians

The ball market remains very busy for Corinthians. When it comes to defender João Victor, who is in the crosshairs of Portuguese football, a comeback can come true. The first information put the player at Benfica, but his destination must be Porto.

According to the initial investigation of the My Helm, the young defender aroused the interest of both teams. The floor of the negotiations, however, pointed to the defender closest to Benfica. Now, Porto seems to have won the dispute.

In addition to taking the lead in negotiations, Porto still intends to advance the arrival of João Victor to the club. According to the portal The ballthe idea of ​​the Portuguese club is to have the defender in the pre-season, which should take place between the 6th and 14th of July.

Corinthians, it is worth remembering, has already defined the minimum price at which it intends to sell the athlete. The club stipulates to make negotiations of at least 10 million euros (about R$ 51 million). Timão owns only 55% of the player’s economic rights and, therefore, intends to increase the quoted value.

João Victor is recovering from a recent injury to his right ankle. The defender was out of action due to a sprain and, shortly after recovering, suffered a blow in the same place. In the team’s last game, against Boca Juniors, he started and stayed on the field for 90 minutes. In recent interviews, President Duilio Monteiro Alves confirmed the possibility of negotiating the young man.

The young defender was revealed in the base categories of Corinthians and was promoted to the main team in early 2021. Since then, João Victor appears as an important part of the alvinegro team, having added 78 games (37 wins, 21 draws and 20 defeats).

See more at: Joo Victor and Mercado da bola.