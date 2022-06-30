Poster for “Stranger Things 4” may have revealed the death of a beloved character; understand

The official poster for Volume 2 of the fourth season of “Stranger Things” left many people intrigued by an important detail. Over the years, fans have come to realize that the creators of the Netflix series, the Duffer brothersoften leave clues as to which characters will die on official season posters and the new one may have revealed who the next victim will be.

Netizens noticed that the victims of the Upside Down creatures that died in previous seasons always appeared at the bottom of the promotional image. In this new poster, which shows Eleven(Millie Bobby Brown) and Vecna ​​facing off, you can see some of the most beloved characters in the series facing off against the Demogorgon.

The poster displays Hopper (Davidharbor), Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Murray (Brett Gelman) facing the faceless creature, as in the scenes from Russia where Eleven’s father was rescued. Next to it, you can see Steve (Joe Keery), nancy (NataliaDyer), robin (Maya Hawke) and Eddie (Joseph Quinn) riding a bicycle, still trapped in the Upside Down.

As the place does not have natural light, they have their bicycle lights on, except for one character: Steve. For fans, this is the hidden clue that the best friend of the Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) will not make it out of season four alive. Check out:

ABOUT SEASON FOUR OF “STRANGER THINGS”

“STwo months have passed since the Battle of Starcourt, which left a trail of terror and destruction in Hawkins. As they continue to deal with the aftermath, the group of friends part ways for the first time – and navigating the complexities of school doesn’t make things any easier. In this most vulnerable moment, a new, even more terrifying supernatural threat emerges, bringing a great mystery that, if solved, could be the key to ending the horrors of the Upside Down.”says the official synopsis released by Netflix.

The fourth year features the actors’ returns Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, winona Ryder, David Harbor, Joe Keery and Maya Hawke. The new episodes still have Amybeth McNulty (“Anne With An E”) as Vicky and Joseph Quinn as Eddie.

Divided into two parts, the first wave of episodes from the fourth season of “Stranger Things” is now available on Netfix. Volume 2 enters the catalog of the streaming approximately a month later, on the 1st of July.

