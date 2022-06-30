Powdered milk price rises and causes revolt among Pará people on social networks | For

The price of milk, mainly powdered, has drawn the attention of consumers from Pará and generated repercussions on social networks. Netizens posted photos of powdered milk being sold at R$43.90 a kilo on the shelves of some supermarkets in Belém.

An internet user recorded, on June 18, the price of a kilo of milk at R$36.90 in a supermarket in the capital of Pará. On the 27th, the price of the same product, of the same brand and in the same place, increased to R$43.90.

According to the Inter-union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese) liquid milk has already accumulated a high of almost 22% in the last 12 months in Pará, surpassing the inflation of the period which is 11.9% (INPC/IBGE). And this rise also affects powdered milk.

In the first five months of the year alone, from January to May 2022, the rise in milk prices reached 12%, when inflation was 4.96% (INPC/IBGE) in the same period.

This is a national problem that happens because of the off season that runs from April to June, according to the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (Cepea), this is because the drier climate harms the grazing of dairy cows.

The main influencing factor for this drought in pastures is the phenomenon “La Niña”, which arises when there is a cooling of the waters of the Pacific Ocean, directly affecting South America. In the case of Brazil, in the South, there is a decrease in rainfall, and in the Center-North, an increase.

