Pregnant, Viviane Araujo displays big belly in a bikini by the sea

Viviane Araujoactress, caused the delight of thousands of followers on social networks this Tuesday (28), after having published a click while renewed the tan by the sea on a beach in Rio de Janeiro. The famous is pregnant with her first child, Joaquimfruit of marriage with Guilherme Militão.

On your Instagram account, the artist posed lying on the sand, while showing her big belly waiting for her firstborn, in full 7 months of pregnancy. Wearing a blue and beige bow bikini, and sunglasses, the artist’s renewed bronze did not go unnoticed.

“I love beach! I love sun! And you, my loves, do you also enjoy a beach? Tell me!”, wrote Viviane Araujo, in the caption of the publication. In the comments, the Carnival drum queen won a flurry of praise.

“I think that Joaquim likes it too, look at his little foot in the photo….”, “Joaquim is getting that tan, it will arrive kitten”, “Wonderful”, “Divine”, “It’s a beautiful mom”wrote some followers.

Sex

Recently, Viviane Araujo evaluated the changes in the sexual relations she has with her husband, Guilherme Militão, since she became pregnant. In an interview with the podcast ‘Grão de Gente’, she declared that the pace was decreasing.

“My husband was scared, even because of the bleeding I had. So, really, he… after everything was fine, he was really scared. And some positions too, really bother, it’s not cool, because the uterus gets more sensitive…”she explained.

