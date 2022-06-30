Presenter dies who moved the world with farewell after discovering cancer

After moving the world by sharing, in May of this year, a post saying that her body could not “continue anymore” due to a bowel cancerdied this Tuesday (29) the podcaster Deborah Jamesgives BBC from London. Her passing was announced by her family on Instagram.

According to the publication, Deborah died with her relatives at the age of 40. She had been battling cancer since 2016, when she was diagnosed. “Deborah is gone peacefully today,” said the family, who consider her “the most amazing wife, daughter, sister and mother.”

The presenter leaves two children.

“Nobody knows how much time I have left”

In the post published on May 9, Deborah said that she did not feel well and that she feared not knowing how much time she had left. “No one knows how much time I have left, but I can’t walk, I sleep most days and most of the things I took for granted are distant dreams,” she said.

The podcaster was receiving hospice care at her parents’ home in Woking, England, after discovering that the treatment she was undergoing was ineffective. Her liver had already stopped working six months ago.

“I know we’re looking at all possibilities. But even with all the innovative cancer treatments in the world, or even if there’s a new magical breakthrough, my body just can’t go on anymore,” Deborah said at the time.

Career

Deborah James hosted the BBC podcast ‘You, Me and The Big C’, which portrayed the daily life of people with cancer. In addition, she launched the Bowelbabe fund to promote personalized medicine in cancer care. The fund, today, has accumulated more than 6.8 million pounds.

The podcaster has already been visited by Prince William, who bestowed on her the title of “lady”.

She was also a vice principal at a school and, after her cancer diagnosis, started blogging. She also had a column in The Sun newspaper.