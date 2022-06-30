Problems in Instagram stories: users report difficulties with the app – Nacional

Users report problems on Instagram this Wednesday (photo: Pxhere/Reproduction (illustrative image) ) Reports of problems in Instagram stories took over social media this Wednesday (29/6). Users point out difficulties in taking photos in the app’s stories, in addition to failures to publish content in the feed. The problem would have started last night.

When opening the stories camera to capture images or videos, most users can’t even click to take the photo. Others point out that the problem is in the sharing of stories, since they can’t move forward to make the post. The tip for the first case is to use the cell phone camera, without the intermediary of Instagram, to capture the image and then publish it on the social network.

The application is also slow and part of the commands are crashing, such as changing the screen and viewing the stories themselves. In some cases, the platform repeats the content already viewed by the user.

So far, Instagram has not officially commented on the matter. The report tries to contact the application, without success until the publication of this article.

See the reports on Twitter:

Is your Instagram buggy too? I can’t take a photo in stories and I can’t even upload a photo that has already been taken %u2014 vio do rio ipojuca (@lancol4n) June 29, 2022

Is your Instagram normal? My stories are all buggy, it doesn’t load or take a picture %u2014 Alexander (f of) Hamilton (@arqalexcosta) June 29, 2022