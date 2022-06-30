PS Plus July 2022 (Essential): Crash Bandicoot 4, Man of Medan and Arcadegeddon

Facebook

The text below was published on the Brazilian PlayStation.Blog. We had already reported the July PS Plus leak earlier.

The new PlayStation Plus is now available worldwide. Today, we’re excited to announce the monthly games that will be included in PlayStation Plus membership in July. From July 5th to August 1st, all PlayStation Plus members can add Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan and Arcadegeddon to their game library.

Now, let’s get to know a little more about the games.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time | PS4/PS5

A new Crash adventure is waiting for you! Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are back with a massive onslaught, and not just in this universe, but across the entire multiverse. Control the four mighty guardians of space and time, who will give Crash and Coco the power to defy the rules of reality and overcome dangerous obstacles in amazing new ways. And you won’t just play as the famous bouncing marsupial duo: experience different perspectives as the one and only Dr. Neo Cortex.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan | PS4

In this immersive, cinematic horror game from the creator of Until Dawn and The Quarry, five friends set sail on a diving trip that soon turns into something far more sinister. All playable characters can survive or die, and the choices you make will define your destiny. Experience this terrifying story alone, with a friend online*, or try your luck with up to five players offline.

Arcadegeddon | PS4/PS5

Gilly, who owns a local arcade, is trying to save his business from a mysterious megacorporation, Fun Fun Co. And the best way to resist is with a fast new supergame. Unfortunately, the corporation learns of Gilly’s plan and launches a cyberattack, injecting a virus into the game. Now it’s up to you to save the game and the last local arcade in this ever-evolving multiplayer co-op shooter adventure. With a combination of PvE and PvP gameplay, you and up to three friends online* can explore various biomes, compete in mini-games, find hidden chests, and fight a wide range of enemies and bosses.

Last Chance to Download June Games for PlayStation Plus Members

PlayStation Plus members must add the following titles to their game library by July 4th: God of War (2018), Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

Stay on top of monthly PlayStation Plus game updates here on the PlayStation Blog.

