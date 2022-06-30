R. Kelly is sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex crimes and human trafficking







R. Kelly in photo from 2019, when he was arrested after being indicted Photo: Reuters / BBC News Brazil

This Wednesday, the 29th, R. Kelly was doomed to 30 years in prison for sex crimes and extortion. He had been in custody since July 2019, when he was accused of coercing minors into sexual acts.

In September 2021, he was found guilty of violating eight rules of the Mann Law, which prohibits human trafficking in the United States. The final sentence was handed down by Judge Ann Donnelly on Wednesday in Federal Court in Brooklyn, New York.

Robert Sylvester Kelly, the singer’s real name, was considered the “King of R&B” and was very successful in the 1900s and 2000s, especially with the song I Believe I Can Fly. During the hearing, Donnelly claimed that the musician used the money and fame to maintain a sex trafficking organization.

according to The New York Times, victims of the singer’s crimes were present in court and reported how they suffered physical and emotional abuse. The witnesses were joined by nine women and two men who had already deposed in September.

R. Kelly’s defense argued that a sentence of “less than ten years” would be sufficient, but the judge followed the prosecution’s recommendation, which called for at least 25 years in prison.

The musician will still face another trial, scheduled to take place on August 15 in the city of Chicago. He faces other charges of coercing minors and producing child pornography.

In 2008, he had already been charged with the crime and faced a court in the state of Illinois. Now, prosecutors allege that R. Kelly and two of his employees actively acted to manipulate the case, bribing witnesses and victims.

*Intern under the supervision of Charlise Morais