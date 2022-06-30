R. Kelly is sentenced to 30 years in prison







Photo: Disclosure / RCA / Modern Popcorn

After numerous complaints and a bombastic documentary series, the Federal Court of Brooklyn, New York, sentenced this Wednesday (29/6) Robert Sylvester Kelly, better known by the stage name of R. Kelly, to 30 years in prison. Considered the King of romantic R&B of the 1990s, Kelly was accused of leading a trafficking and sexual abuse ring.

The jury, made up of five women and seven men, found the 55-year-old artist guilty of all charges he had against him, accusing him of using his fame to recruit victims for sexual purposes, with the collaboration of his team.

As a result, Brooklyn court judge Ann Donnelly’s sentence was higher than the prosecution’s own, seeking 25 years in prison.

Prosecutors have described a “Robert Kelly-centric universe” that has caused his publicists to either support or turn a blind eye to the singer’s behavior, helping to cover up, over the years, numerous problems stemming from criminal sexual activity with financial settlements with some of the victims.

A three-time Grammy Award winner, R. Kelly has sold over 75 million records in his career, becoming one of the most commercially successful musicians in R&B history, with hits such as “I Believe I Can Fly” (from the film’s soundtrack). “Space Jam”) and “Ignition”.

At the height of his success, R. Kelly worked with Michael Jackson (“You Are Not Alone”), Janet Jackson (“Any Time, Any Place”), Jennifer Lopez (“Baby I Love U”), Toni Braxton (“I Don’t Want To”) and Britney Spears (“Outrageous”), Jay-Z (“The Best of Both Worlds”), as well as having recorded a duet with Celine Dion (“Gotham City”) for the film’s score ” Batman and Robin” (1997).

But rumors of sexual abuse also began to emerge amid this successful phase, including the late singer Aaliyah. Several cases were reported, with testimonies, in the documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly”, launched by the pay channel Lifetime in 2019. The production had such repercussion that it inspired new complaints and a 2nd season in 2020.

R. Kelly will face another trial in August, this time in Chicago, where he is accused of rigging a pornography trial in 2008 and hiding evidence of child abuse.