R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex crimes and racketeering

American singer R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex trafficking and racketeering. He has been in jail since July 2019, where he awaited the decision that took place today, in a court in New York. .

The trial, which lasted six weeks and included the testimony of 45 witnesses, revealed that the musician used his employees and other intermediaries to attract fans and aspiring musicians, subjecting them to sexual abuse and poor conditions. Eleven victims testified against him in court: nine women and two men. Three of them claimed they were minors when they were abused by Kelly. In addition to sexual crimes, the abuses practiced by the singer included locking the victims for days, without access to food and bathroom.

R. Kelly became famous in the 90’s, with hits like “I Believe I Can Fly” and “I’m Your Angel”, in partnership with Celine Dion. After being convicted, he must be transferred to Chicago, where he will face a trial for child pornography and obstruction of justice. He also has charges in the states of Illinois and Minnesota.

Depositions

Seven victims gave statements about the trauma they face after being abused by the musician.

“Each time you got a new victim, your evil increased. You used your fame and power to entice underage girls and boys for your own sexual gratification. We are no longer the prey we once were. I pray that God catches up with you.” your soul,” said one of them, identified as Angela.

Another, identified as Lizette Martinez, claimed to deal with mental health issues to this day. “Robert, you’ve destroyed a lot of people’s lives,” she pointed out.