Ranking elects the 10 best tourist attractions in the world

The travel platform TripAdvisor has announced the long-awaited selection of the “Travelers’ Choice 2022 – Best of the Best” award. so sand you want a little help deciding which amazing places to visit, çCheck below the ranking with the 10 best tourist attractions in the world.

The list ranges from historical architectural monuments to places full of natural beauty. In fact, one of these attractions to be enchanted is here in Brazil.

According to TripAdvisor, the survey is based on user reviews of the site. The result takes into account the quality and quantity of reviews, and traveler ratings. All this related to tours, experiences, activities and attractions in the world, in the period of 12 months.

The award is the highest recognition, on the world platform, given to establishments that are among the best of the best.

Best tourist attractions in the world 2022

1st Basilica of the Sagrada Familia – Barcelona, ​​Spain

The first attraction of the ranking is one of the symbols of charming Barcelona. The Basilica of the Sagrada Familia began to be built in the 19th century and continues to this day under construction. The architect Antoni Gaudí was in charge of the sumptuous construction, rich in details, until the end of his life.

2nd Colosseum – Rome, Italy

In second place is the historic Coliseum. The place is an ancient Roman arena, where gladiators fought. Some say that it is not possible to visit Rome and not know the attraction, because the place is fascinating and considered the largest amphitheater in the world.

3rd Empire State Building – New York, United States

Famous in cinemas, the Empire State Building was considered the tallest building in the world for some decades, with its 370 meters high. Today, it remains an unmissable stop for anyone who wants to see NY from a new angle.

4th Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque – Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Considered one of the most beautiful works in the United Arab Emirates, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is a must-visit for anyone going on a trip to Abu Dhabi. The mosque is grand and stunning, as well as being free to visit and open to foreigners, which is very rare in Muslim countries.

5th Galleria degli Uffizi – Florence, Italy

5th in the ranking is the most famous museum in Florence. The Galleria degli Uffizi has several sculptures, most produced between the twelfth and seventeenth centuries, and works by artists such as Botticelli, Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo and Rafaello.

6th Plaza de España – Seville, Spain

In a complex with buildings inside Parque Maria Luisa, Praça de Espanha has 50 thousand square meters. The place is one of the most important tourist spots in Seville and rescues important details of Spanish architecture.

7th Iguazu Falls – Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil

Among the 10 best tourist attractions in the world are the famous and grandiose Iguaçu Falls. The 275 falls cataloged form the largest set of waterfalls in the world, which is located in the Iguaçu National Park, on the border between Brazil and Argentina. The place has stood out for years on TripAdvisor, but this time the attraction, which is one of the Seven Wonders of Nature, won the best position in the platform’s world ranking.

8th Roman Baths – Bath, England

Bath’s Roman baths make up a different tourist attraction from the first ones that might come to mind when we talk about England. They form part of a building of historic and significant interest in the UK. The former public bathing facilities no longer function as hot springs, but are open to the public for tourist visits.

9th Garden of the Gods – Colorado Springs, Colorado

The 9th place in the survey is close to Colorado Springs. Garden of the Gods is considered a United States National Natural Heritage Site. The place is taken over by nature, with sandstone rock formations. The location is great for hiking and climbing, with landscapes made up of red rocks and even snow.

10th Trevi Fountain – Rome, Italy

The world-renowned fountain is actually the facade of a building decorated with statues and other elements. Many people visit the Trevi Fountain because it is seen in famous movies and because of the tradition of throwing a coin in the water. Legend has it that the act guarantees the visitor the return to the city.

Check out the other tourist attractions on the list:

11th – Tower of London – London, England

12th – Central Park – New York City, New York

13th – Orsay Museum – Paris, France

14th – Mosque-Cathedral of Cordoba, Spain

15th – Burj Khalifa – Dubai, United Arab Emirates

16th – Eiffel Tower – Paris, France

17th – Hagia Sophia Museum – Istanbul, Turkey

18th – Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania

19th – National Museum of Anthropology – Mexico City, Mexico

20th – Historic Sanctuary of Machu Picchu – Machu Picchu, Peru

21st – Majorelle Garden – Marrakech, Morocco

22nd – Petra, Wadi Musa – Jordan

23rd – Temple City (Angkor Wat) – Siem Reap, Cambodia

24th – Ancient city of Jerusalem, Israel

25th – Kings Park and Botanic Garden – Perth, Australia

