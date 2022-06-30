Rapper Orochi’s pitbulls attack Cauã Reymond’s dogs in a luxury condominium in Rio

Appearance of the actor at an event held in São Paulo, in early June 2022 (Photo: Clayton Felizardo/Brazil News)

The Civil Police of Rio launched investigations to investigate the rapper Flávio Cesar Costa de Castro, known as Orochifor crimes of mistreatment of animals, omission of caution in keeping or driving animals and danger to the life or health of others.

According to neighbors of the artist, who lives in a luxury condominium in Joá, in the South Zone of the city, his three pit bulls walk outside his mansion without a collar or muzzle and have already torn apart other dogs and also injured residents, among them. an elderly woman with dementia. One of the victims was actor Cauã Reymond, attacked while walking on the street with his wife, model Mariana Goldfarb, his daughter Sofia, 10 years old, and two family dogs.

According to delegate Leandro Gontijo, head of the 16th DP (Barra da Tijuca), the procedures began after representatives of the Society of Friends of Joatinga (Sajo) sought the police station in the face of complaints from residents and employees in the region, reporting that the three pitbulls roam free along Rua Professor Pantoja Leite, endangering the lives of adults, children and the elderly, as well as their pets. At least four attacks have been recorded in the last two years.

Faced with the news of serious crimes, which have terrified the local population with risk to the physical integrity of people and other animals, we tried to summon the owner of the pitbulls to provide clarification on the cases, without success. With this, we represent the judiciary for the ban on guarding and also for the search and seizure of these animals, so that they are collected and cared for by an institution to be indicated by the Municipal Secretariat for the Protection and Defense of Animals (SMPDA), explained the delegate.

According to witnesses, around 7:20 pm on October 5, 2020, a resident was walking two labradors on a leash when he was attacked by the ferocious pit bulls for about five minutes. In a statement at the district, he said that he came to get provoked abrasions that he suffered in an attempt to protect his domestic animals. At the time, five men left the house of Orochi to the man’s cries for help. The rapper, according to the victim, “in an arrogant attitude”, said that the “dogs escaped” and that he took a long time to collect them because he was busy “recording his record”.

After calling Orochi a “potential killer” and admonishing him for leaving the door open for two off-leash pit bulls to hang out on a condo street where children walk, he took the Labradors to a vet. At the scene, professionals attested ten bites to the smaller animal and charged R$ 1,200 for the service. As a precaution, the resident took rabies and tetanus shots.

Between 9 pm and 10 pm on March 17, 2021, a doctor was walking with the 9-year-old Labrador Zeca and his companion, when he was surprised by a pit bull that ran out of Orochi’s house. For about five minutes, he saw his dog being attacked on the neck and, in an attempt to break up the fight, he sustained injuries to his arms, hips, buttocks, feet and hands. At the police station, he said he had not had any kind of assistance or help from the singer.

In the early hours of February 10, 2022, an employee of a businessman suffered a fall when he was attacked by pit bulls while walking two dogs. At around 8:30 pm on the 12th, it was the turn of Cauã Reymond, Mariana Goldfarb, Sofia and two dogs to be attacked by pitbulls without a gag. When giving testimony at the 16th DP, the actor said that the animals left Orochi’s residence, which had the door open, and said that they were all protected by their animals, who faced the pitbulls.

In the representation for the search and seizure warrants, delegate Leandro Gontijo points out that rapper Flávio Cesar Costa de Castro, known as Orochi, failed to comply with state law 3205, of 1999, which requires the driving of pitbulls with a muzzle. The request is being analyzed by Judge Paula Fernandes Machado, from the 5th Criminal Court of the Court of Justice of Rio. Sought by GLOBO, the singer has not yet returned the contacts.