Rapporteur abandons original text, revives PEC Kamikaze and announces aid

credit: Edilson Rodrigues/Agência Senado

The rapporteur of PEC 16, Senator Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE) announced, this Wednesday (29), that, “according to the government’s assessment”, the text of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution did not prosper and, therefore, was the so-called PEC Kamikaze (PEC 1/2022) was rescued. The proposal gained its nickname earlier this year because it was considered by the Ministry of Economy’s team to be a “suicidal” proposal.

“President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) realized that PEC 16, in a way, lost its objectives. Analyzing the presentation of other related matters, it was identified that PEC 1, signed by Senators Carlos Fávaro (PSD-MT) and Alexandre Silveira (PSD-MG), had more to do with the spirit that dominated the Federal Senate, which was granting these benefits”, explained Fernando Bezerra. Because of this, PEC 16 was added to PEC 1, reproducing the proposals formerly left on stand by.

PEC 16, proposed by the government leader in the Senate, Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ), provided for compensation to states for losses in ICMS collection. With a lack of agreement between the Union and federations, Senator Bezerra announced, today, the replacement of PEC 1, with a series of benefits to the most vulnerable population. The presentation of proposals takes place less than 100 days before the first round of elections.

emergency state

The electoral legislation does not allow the creation of new social benefits in this period, however, there is a loophole: the exception for occasions of public calamity or emergency. The state of emergency is recognized in the senator’s report.

“We recognize the state of emergency resulting from the extraordinary and unpredictable rise in the price of oil, fuel and its derivatives and the resulting social impacts. The state of emergency is one of the conditions provided for in the Brazilian legal system for you to be able to create programs,” he explained.

According to Bezerra, the effects of recognizing the state of emergency are restricted to the measures explained in the document. “In other words, it will not be an open door for new expenses. The state of emergency also limits the use of resources to face this social crisis. It is not a blank check.”

Changes in the proposal

As announced by Senator Fernando Bezerra, after the substitute presented, the proposal now has the following benefits:

Auxílio Brasil: Increase of R$ 200, on an emergency basis, in the benefit of the Auxílio Brasil program. By the end of the year, the cost estimate is R$ 26 billion. The objective is for the queue of beneficiaries to be zeroed. The Ministry of Citizenship estimates the number of families waiting for the program at almost 1.6 billion.

Gas allowance: The value of the benefit of the Gás dos Brasileiros program will be doubled: from R$ 60 offered each bimester, beneficiary families will have the amount of R$ 120 per bimester. The value of this action is estimated at R$ 1.05 billion.

Truck drivers: Creation of a R$ 1 thousand voucher for autonomous cargo transporters. The estimated value for the cost is R$ 5.4 billion by the end of the year. The initiative was already foreseen within the scope of PEC 1. Only carriers registered until 05/31 will be considered.

Elderly: Compensation to provide free access to the elderly in urban and metropolitan public transport provided for in the Elderly Statute. The estimated value for the measure is R$ 2.5 billion.

Ethanol: Modification of the form of reimbursement to states in the reduction of taxation on hydrated ethanol. It is the only proposal reused from PEC 16. R$ 3.8 billion will be transferred to the states to maintain the competitiveness of ethanol over gasoline.