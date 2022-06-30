Real estate fund with exposure to retail stores ends session down 11.5%; Ifix falls – Money Times

O ifixindex of real estate funds (FIIs) of B3, ended the session this Tuesday (28) with a drop of 0.24%, at 2,793 points. As a result, the indicator that follows the main FIIs in the market has accumulated a devaluation of 0.91% in June.

O BTG Pactual Terras Agrícolas (BTRA11) was the positive highlight of the trading session, with an increase of 1.70%, while the XP Properties (XPPR11) registered the worst performance among the funds that make up Ifix, with a 1.98% devaluation.

RBRB11 loses tenant and closes with a drop of 11.5%

the real estate fund RB Capital Income II (RBRD11) reported this Tuesday (28) that Riachuelo, potential tenant of the building located in the Gloria neighborhood, in Rio de Janeiro, has given up on leasing the property.

The withdrawal took place due to the delay in starting work on the building, which is listed and awaits regularization before the Instituto Rio Patrimônio da Humanidade (IRPH) and the Municipal Secretary of Urbanism (SMU).

In turn, the manager of the FII highlighted “that she remains in contact with Riachuelo so that, as soon as the regularization is completed, they can resume the negotiation of the lease of the Property”.

In view of the information, the shares of the RBRD11 ended the session with a drop of 11.49%.

