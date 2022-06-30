Real estate fund with exposure to retail stores ends session down 11.5%; Ifix falls – Money Times

Yadunandan Singh 5 hours ago Business Comments Off on Real estate fund with exposure to retail stores ends session down 11.5%; Ifix falls – Money Times 2 Views

Real Estate Funds
Real estate funds end session down 0.24% (Image: Flicker/ECB Main Building)

O ifixindex of real estate funds (FIIs) of B3, ended the session this Tuesday (28) with a drop of 0.24%, at 2,793 points. As a result, the indicator that follows the main FIIs in the market has accumulated a devaluation of 0.91% in June.

O BTG Pactual Terras Agrícolas (BTRA11) was the positive highlight of the trading session, with an increase of 1.70%, while the XP Properties (XPPR11) registered the worst performance among the funds that make up Ifix, with a 1.98% devaluation.

RBRB11 loses tenant and closes with a drop of 11.5%

the real estate fund RB Capital Income II (RBRD11) reported this Tuesday (28) that Riachuelo, potential tenant of the building located in the Gloria neighborhood, in Rio de Janeiro, has given up on leasing the property.

The withdrawal took place due to the delay in starting work on the building, which is listed and awaits regularization before the Instituto Rio Patrimônio da Humanidade (IRPH) and the Municipal Secretary of Urbanism (SMU).

In turn, the manager of the FII highlighted “that she remains in contact with Riachuelo so that, as soon as the regularization is completed, they can resume the negotiation of the lease of the Property”.

In view of the information, the shares of the RBRD11 ended the session with a drop of 11.49%.

Follow Money Times on Facebook!

Like our Facebook page and connect with journalists and readers from Money Times. Our team brings you the most important discussions of the day and you participate in the conversations about the news and analysis of everything that happens in Brazil and in the world. Follow the Money Times Facebook page now!

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Cryptocurrency ‘Sheik’: Here’s How Sasha And Her Husband Fell In The Coup | Brazil

Reproduction – 06.29.2022 João Figueiredo and Sasha Meneghel It was at a service at an …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved