Reality show of the family of Gilberto Gil gives the Kardashians from ten to zero – 06/29/2022

who will watch “At Home with the Gil” waiting for a reality show with family bullshit like “The Kardashians” or “The Osbournes” You will realize a big mistake. Although in the first episode Preta Gil joke that it wants to be the Kim Kardashian of the attraction, the Prime Video docuseries is far from that – thankfully. What can be seen, over five episodes, is an intimate record of one of the greatest artists in the country and a brief review of his work, through the eyes of his children, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, wife. Gilberto Gil deserves this historical and delicate material, in which the camera seems like a relative, so infiltrated into everyone’s routine.

Unlike the Kardashians, for example, there is no room for great trifles. Even aesthetic questions are posed in a more substantial and profound way, although sometimes the introduction to some subjects seems less organic. The speech, however, is very accurate. More than reflecting on the post-pandemic world, what the program proposes is to present to the whole country a family with its own dynamics, very united and loving, but with slight points of tension and also traumas to overcome.

Testimonies are very strong, for example, about the racism suffered by the singer’s children, who could not, even though they were the children of a famous man, study at a school close to home because “there never was a vacancy”. At a given moment, Nara Gil – icon of “Unlimited Armor” – He says that his son has already been chased by a security guard.

It is normal that, in front of the cameras, everyone wants to avoid conflicts. Even so, some of them, many generational, are portrayed without major issues. Especially because the rich tour of seminal MPB songs proposed through a kind of secret friend overcomes any and all shacks. Reality show fights, for the most part, fall by the wayside. The work of Gilberto Gil and the love that unites this family, no. “Em Casa com os Gil” is a rare gem in the streaming world.