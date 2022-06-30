Record articulates a sequence of news for the second semester – Prisma

Record’s programming will have one of the busiest second semesters, from changes in dramaturgy and an already established sequence of all its reality shows.

The sixth edition of “Power Couple”, under the command of Adriane Galisteu, will end in two weeks, Thursday, July 14th.

On the 18th of the same month, the launch of the second edition of “Ilha Record” is confirmed, this time with a presentation by Mariana Rios. Snare drum recordings in Paraty, Rio de Janeiro.

Also in July there will be the conclusion of “All the Girls in Me”. On August 1, the series “Reis” will return with its next seasons, highlighting Saul (Carlo Porto) and Davi (Cirillo Luna), in addition to several new actors, such as Christine Fernandes, Juliana Boller, Maiara Walsh, among others.

And a little further on, “A Fazenda 14“, also presented by Adriane Galisteu. The exhibition will take place between September and December, but with production already activated, including promoting contacts with potential participants.

Datena effect

João Paulo Vergueiro will replace Joel Datena in the presentation of the news programs “Bora São Paulo” and “Bora Brasil” starting this Thursday.

Joel goes to “Brasil Urgente”. All due to José Luiz Datena’s vacation at Band.



Studio

Globo scheduled for the beginning of next week the recording of the first scenes in the studio with the entire cast of the new six o’clock soap opera, “Mar do Sertão”, starring Sérgio Guizé, Renato Góes and Isadora Cruz.

The external part, in the Northeast region of the country, has already been concluded.



disinterest

Like SBT, Globo and Band, Rede TV! informs that it also does not have confirmation from the PT and PL candidates, Lula and Bolsonaro, in their first round debate.

Hence the natural doubt, common to all: to what extent is it important to do it?



brutal crime

The release of the documentary series “Brutal Pact: The Assassination of Daniella Perez” is scheduled for this month of July on HBO Max.

In five episodes, the entire work is based on the testimonies of author Gloria Perez and her personal investigation collection on the case, which completes 30 years in 2022.



Impactful images – 1

Tuesday’s chapter of “Pantanal” was impressive, which brought a sequel about the fires in the region. Not only for the interpretation of Osmar Prado, as the Velho do Rio, sadly watching the fires, but with the real images of the result of this criminal action of man.

It was an update that the original work didn’t have, but that sounded urgent and necessary, with the telenovela going to the break in silence, in mourning.



Impactful images – 2

The supporting photo and video sequences were made in 2020 by eight photographers and photojournalists, in addition to the Mato Grosso do Sul Fire Department.

A work led by the image researcher of “Pantanal”, Raphael Machado.







warming up

Scheduled for next Monday, at Globo Studios, the first recording of “Pipoca da Ivete”, a new program on Sundays.

Last Tuesday, there was an external one on Avenida Paulista.



Back

The Telefe channel has announced that it will return to producing “Gran Hermano” – Big Brother in Argentina – after more than 10 years.

It also informs that registration will open soon.



Reinforcement

“The Chef”, led by Edu Guedes in the mornings of the Band, gains journalistic reinforcement.

Reporter Roberta Scherer joins the show’s team.



hit series

“Breaking Bad”, one of the most successful series on American television, will be on the Band screen from the next 10th.

Exhibition on Sundays, at 10:30 pm, right after “Perrengue na Band”. On open TV, it was already part of Record’s programming.







pauleira

The production of “Faustão na Band”, in addition to the usual hard rhythm, will also advance the recordings of some programs in July.

Enough to stop work for a week or two and give the whole company a break.



Hit – Rebate

• Renata Ruel recorded an edition of the program “Resenha”, with Arnaldo Cezar Coelho…

• … Airs this Friday at 10 pm on ESPN Brasil.

• Jorge Lordello and Erika Schneider will be the guests of this Saturday’s program “O Céu é o Limite”, on Rede TV!.

• Paulo Vieira and his team finished this Tuesday in Caxambu (MG), the recording of the first season of “Avisa Lá Que Eu Vou”, a GNT program.

• The final of “Dança dos Famosos” is scheduled for this Sunday…

• … Behind the scenes, it is said, dangers of presenter Luciano Huck appearing dancing.

• The third season of the reality show “Se Sobreviver, Case” has its premiere confirmed for Monday, at 9 pm on Multishow, with simultaneous airing on Globoplay.

• Gabriel Vivan will play the young phase of Davi in ​​the series “Reis”.

• Monique Gardenberg prepares to start filming “Ó pai, Ó” ​​2. Cast with news…

• … Some shots have already been made in Salvador.