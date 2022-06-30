Red Dead Revolver: See the fan-created remake using Unreal Engine 5

In 2004, before the success of Red Dead RedemptionRockstar Games took to stores another game with a very similar title and setting: the now practically forgotten red dead revolver. Released six years before John Marston’s Wild West adventure, Revolver had versions for PlayStation 2 and the first Xbox.

Despite having sold reasonably well and having received mixed to positive reviews, the game ended up being left out by the developer – which does not necessarily mean that it was also discarded by fans. And that’s exactly what the YouTuber known as Teaserplay showed on its channel on the Google platform.

In a video posted on June 23, Teaserplay showed off their recreation of red dead revolver using Unreal Engine 5. Check the result below:

In the video description, the YouTuber comments on the high quality graphics achieved with UE5, using tools and features such as Lumen, Nanite, Screen Space Ray Tracing and Global Illumination Shader. he still says wait for Rockstar to release remakes so much of red dead revolver how much of Red Dead Redemptionfurther stating that he hopes the video “helps clarify the level of fan expectation” of the studio.

Although it is unlikely that Rockstar Games will turn its attention to Revolver, rumors point to a possible remaster of Red Dead Redemptionwhich originally hit stores in 2010.