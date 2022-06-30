Renista da Faria Lima says Lula, who generated unprecedented prosperity in Brazil, is “incompetent”

Luis Stuhlberger, from the Verde fund, also said that Bolsonaro is a “psychopath”, but indicated that he prefers the psychopath to the democrat who generated development and promoted equality in Brazil.

247 – Rentier Luis Stuhlberger, a well-known manager of Faria Lima and one of the symbols of rentier and parasitic capitalism in Brazil, said that the 2022 elections will be fought between “a psychopath” and a “well-meaning incompetent”.

“I cannot say what will happen to the assets if candidate A or candidate B wins. The only thing I can conclude is that if PT wins, we will have more inflation. But other than that, the market out there likes Lula,” he said at a 25th anniversary event for the Verde fund, According to a report by Valor Econômico .

Stulhberger’s speech is a clear example of economic denialism, since Lula produced an unprecedented cycle of prosperity in Brazil, with an average growth of 4.5%, creation of 10 million jobs, inclusion of 40 million Brazilians in the middle class. , reduction of domestic debt from 60% to 35% of GDP, record appreciation of the stock market, control of inflation and accumulation of US$ 300 billion in international reserves.

Stuhlberger’s comments were so stupid that even Valor’s readers questioned him. “Since I learned that Luis S. voted for Bolsonaro, my opinion of his analytical ability has dropped a lot. And to say that the scenario with Bolsonaro plus 4 years would be better, only proves how limited and uneducated the market is, in regarding a modern, civilized view of the country. It is not for nothing that we have this inequality and this dismantling of Education, Culture, Health, the destruction of the Amazon”, said Maria Alvarez.

