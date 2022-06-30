Result has to be very celebrated by Flamengo

Flamengo had more luck than sense in Ibagué. He suffered in the 1st half of a lot of defensive fragility, created little and did not maintain the regular intensity throughout the 90 minutes. But Tolima won! It was a day of unusual highlights for the red-black fan. Léo Pereira the best on the field! I played important in the offensive part, and Andreas Pereira scored a great goal in his likely farewell.

Coach Hernán Torres did not have Plata and Ibarguen, two of his main players. Right-back Marulanda was also left out. Riascos entered the sector. Lucumí and Miranda in front. Cataño was barred for Garcia’s entry into the central midfielder. Dorival Junior did not have Rodrigo Caio, João Gomes and Willian Arão. It kept the 4-3-3. Léo Pereira gained space in the defense. Diego was the first man in midfield.

The delivery came out much better than the order for Flamengo in the 1st half. Who knows how Rubro-Negro didn’t go to halftime with a goal conceded. Juan Caicedo even scored in offside after just seven minutes and the goal was disallowed. What we saw of the Carioca team without the ball was appalling. Passive attitude in the marking approach. Spaces between midfield and defense. Left side totally vulnerable.

The absences of Plata and Ibarguen need to be celebrated by the red-black. Not that they are great players, but they would certainly take better advantage of the chances that Miranda and Lucumí had and wasted. Whether in the moments when they tried to advance the marking or when the block retreated, Flamengo gave spaces. Santos made two great saves and Léo Pereira saved a shot from Rovira over the line.

How Tolima and Flamengo started the game valid for the round of 16 of Libertadores 2022 Image: Rodrigo Coutinho

The action of Léo Pereira prevented a goal that would come out in error of the ball out of the goalkeeper Santos, another problem presented by Mais Querido. When the hosts advanced the scoring block, there weren’t enough moves to generate the pass lines, and the error was forced. Tolima sinned too much in the technical part, and that’s why they didn’t take advantage of the many failures of the visitors in the 1st stage.

The positive part of Flamengo before the break came in the moments when they managed to bring their pieces together in the offensive field and slow down the game. Especially on the right, with excellent participation from Rodinei and the approaches of Everton Ribeiro, Gabigol and Arrascaeta. Andreas Pereira was another who added good actions with the ball, and scored a great goal in the 16th minute to open the scoring.

In the middle of the initial stage, Thiago Maia reversed positioning with Diego in an attempt to give more defensive consistency to the team, but nothing was resolved. Tolima’s energy dropped a lot in the 2nd stage. The game was slower and Flamengo suffered less. Ayrton Lucas came in for Diego to help a fragile Filipe Luís on the left. Lázaro and Marinho went to the field next.

The Colombians filled the team with forwards, but they didn’t create anything that was so relevant and the red-black wasted great opportunities to counterattack. Pedro and Marinho could have increased in stoppage time.