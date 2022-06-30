Revenue begins payment of the 2nd batch of IR 2022 refund; check who receives

THE IRS starts, on Thursday (30), the payment of the second batch of the 2022 Income Tax refund. The credit will serve taxpayers who are not part of the legal priorities and will have a 1% correction based on the basic interest rate ( Selic), as long as they have not fallen into the fine mesh and declared the IR 2022 within the deadline.

According to revenue, the lot adds up to R$ 6.3 billion in bank credit for 4,250,448 taxpayers. Of this total, BRL 2,697,759,582.31 refers to the amount of those who have legal priority, with 87,401 elderly people over 80 years old, 675,495 between 60 and 79 years old, 48,913 with some physical, mental or serious illness and 661,831 whose most source of income is teaching.

Contributors from the group that do not have priority delivered the declaration by March 19, in all, 2,776,808 people.

How do I know if I will receive it?

To find out if your payment will be released in this batchjust access the Revenue website, in the ‘My Income Tax’ tab, then enter the CPF numbers and the complete date of birth (day, month and year).

The page presents guidelines and service delivery channels, allowing a simplified or complete consultation of the declaration status, through the processing extract, accessed on the e-CAC. If you identify any pending issues, you can rectify the statement, correcting any information that may be wrong.

The IRS also provides an application for tablets and smartphones that makes it possible to directly consult information on the release of IRPF refunds and the cadastral status of an enrollment in the CPF.

payment deposit

The amount of the refund will be made directly to the bank account informed in the declaration made. If you do not remember the account informed, just check the receipt issued by the delivery, which is sent by email.

If, for some reason, credit is not deposited, such as an error in the data, the amount is available for redemption, for up to one year, at Banco do Brasil. Taxpayers must contact the call center at 4004-0001 for capital cities, 0800-729-0001 for other locations or 0800-729-0088, a special telephone number exclusively for people with hearing impairments.

Check the refund schedule: