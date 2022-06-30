Revenue pays 4.2 million Income Tax refund today – News

More than 4.2 million taxpayers receive this Thursday (30) the money released by the second batch of income tax refund 2022. The amount paid totals R$ 6.3 billion, according to the IRS.

In this second stage of payments, all those who submitted the declaration by March 19th will benefit. The amount will be credited directly to the bank account informed in the declaration with an increase of 1% in relation to the amount indicated at the time of delivery of the document, referring to the monthly variation of the Selic rate.



According to the Revenue, the current lot includes 2.7 million taxpayers who are members of groups with priority in receiving, such as the elderly, the disabled and those who have teaching as their main source of income.

The first batch of refund was paid on the 31st of May. Those who do not receive the money this month can still benefit on July 29, August 31 or September 30. The releases follow the order of the date of delivery of the declaration. Anyone who doesn’t appear on any of the lists finds the declaration stuck in the fine mesh.





How to consult?

In addition to checking the website, taxpayers can find out if they are in the second batch of refunds by accessing the tax application available for Android and iOS systems. In the systems, the taxpayer finds out if his refund has been released, if it is still being processed or if there are pending issues that prevent the refund. In this case, corrections can be made by means of a rectifying statement.

Payment of the refund is made directly to the bank account informed in the declaration. After being deposited, the refund will be available at the bank for the year. If the taxpayer does not make the withdrawal within the deadline, he must request the amount through the Electronic Form — Request for Payment of Refunds, or directly in the eCAC, in the DIRPF Processing Extract service.

If the amount to be refunded does not appear in the bank account, the taxpayer may personally contact any BB branch or call the Service Center through the telephone numbers 4004-0001 (capitals), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800 -729-0088 (special telephone exclusively for the hearing impaired) to schedule credit in a checking or savings account, in your name, at any bank.



