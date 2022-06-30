Revenue pays BRL 91.6 million tomorrow to 63,200 MS taxpayers

Federal Revenue Building, located in Parque dos Poderes, in Campo Grande (Photo: Arquivo)

The Federal Revenue deposits this Thursday R$ 91,662,722.35 referring to the second batch of the 2022 Income Tax. In all, 63,266 taxpayers from Mato Grosso do Sul are on the Federal Revenue’s payment list.

To make the query, the taxpayer must access the Revenue page on the internet, click on “My Income Tax” and then on “Consult the Refund”. The page presents guidelines and service delivery channels, allowing a simplified consultation or a complete consultation of the status of the declaration, through the processing extract, accessed on the e-CAC.

If any pending issues are identified in the declaration, the taxpayer can rectify the declaration, correcting the information that may be wrong.

Of the total amount, R$ 2.7 billion will be paid to taxpayers with legal priority, elderly people over 80 years old (87,401), between 60 and 79 years old (675,495), people with physical or mental disabilities or serious illness (48,913) and to who the biggest source of income is teaching (661,831).

The IRS also provides an application for tablets and smartphones that makes it possible to directly consult information on the release of IRPF refunds and the cadastral status of an enrollment in the CPF.

Payment is made directly to the bank account informed on the Income Tax Declaration. If, for some reason, the credit is not carried out (for example, the informed account was deactivated), the amounts will be available for redemption for up to 1 (one) year at Banco do Brasil.

In this case, the citizen may reschedule the credit of the amounts through the BB Portal, or by calling the BB Relationship Center through the telephone numbers 4004-0001 (capital cities), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 ( special telephone exclusively for the hearing impaired).