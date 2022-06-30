Revenue pays refunds for the second batch of IR 2022 today

This Thursday (30) the IRS pays the refunds of the second batch of the Personal Income Tax (IRPF) 2022. The batch will also include refunds from previous years.

In all, 4,250,448 taxpayers will receive R$ 6.3 billion. Of this total, 2,776,808 are non-priority taxpayers who submitted returns from previous years until March 19 of this year.

The rest have legal priority, with 87,401 elderly people over 80 years old; 675,495 between 60 and 79 years old; 48,913 taxpayers with a physical or mental disability or serious illness and 661,831 taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching.

Initially scheduled to end on April 29, the deadline for submitting the Individual Income Tax Return was postponed to May 31, in order to reduce the effects of the covid-19 pandemic that could harm the submission, such as delay in obtaining of vouchers. Despite the postponement, the original refund schedule was maintained, with five lots to be paid between May and September, always on the last business day of each month.

how to consult

The consultation can be made on the Federal Revenue website. The taxpayer simply clicks on the My Income Tax field and then Consults Refund. The consultation can also be made in the Meu Imposto de Renda application, available for smartphones of Android and iOS systems.

Those who are not on the list can consult the statement extract to check any pending issues. In this case, the taxpayer must enter the page of the Virtual Revenue Service Center (e-CAC) and check for data inconsistencies. In this case, the taxpayer can assess the inconsistencies and make the self-regulation, by submitting a rectifying statement.

The refund is available at the bank for one year. If the amount is not credited, the taxpayer may personally contact any branch of Banco do Brasil or call the Revenue Service Center by calling 4004-0001 (capitals), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800- 729-0088 (special telephone exclusively for the hearing impaired) to schedule credit in a checking or savings account, in your name, at any bank.