Rooster: Alonso answers if he has a chance to stay in 2023 and talks about Krasnodar

photo: Pedro Souza / Atltico

Junior Alonso said he is 100% ready for the game against Juventude Defender Junior Alonso said he has weekly contact by phone with officials from Russia’s Krasnodar, and believes that it will be difficult to continue at the Atlético in 2023. In January this year, the Paraguayan defender was sold to the European club for around R$47 million. However, he did not officially debut for the new team. The war between Russia and Ukraine brought the local football championships to a halt. Therefore, he returned to the alvinegro team.

“I have a contract until 2024, I keep in touch with the club, weekly they call me asking how I am, talking about the situation in Russia, I also have contact with my teammates who are there, I have contact with two Brazilian players, Wanderson, who is in Internacional now, and Caio, who has returned to Krasnodar, I’m talking to them about the situation,” he said.

Atltico’s performance at home in the Libertadores knockout In the first game of the round of 16 of 2000, Atltico hosted Athletico-PR in Mineiro. Galo won 1-0, a goal by Marques. In the return game, they lost 2-1, but qualified on penalties. – photo: Archive/Estado de Minas In the first game of the 2000 quarterfinals, Atltico hosted Corinthians in Mineiro. Timo opened the scoring with Luizo, but Guilherme equalized. In the return game, Galo lost 2-1 and was eliminated. – photo: Archive/Estado de Minas After winning the first leg of the 2013 round of 16 by 2-1, Atltico hosted So Paulo at Independência. Galo won 4-1 in the second game and advanced to the quarterfinals. J, three times, and Diego Tardelli scored. – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico After tying the first leg of the 2013 quarterfinals by 2-2, Atltico hosted Tijuana at Independência. Galo trailed behind with a goal from Riascos, but Rver equalized in the first half. In addition to the final stage, Leonardo Silva committed a penalty. Victor saved Riascos’ charge with his left foot, secured a 1-1 draw and became a ‘saint’ for the white-and-white fans. – photo: Reuters In the 2013 semifinal, Atltico lost the first game to Newell’s Old Boys, from Argentina, 2-0. At Independencia, with goals from Bernard and Guilherme, Galo returned the score. In the penalties, Alvinegra victory by 3 to 2, with the right to the defense of Victor in the kick of Mxi Rodrguez. – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico In the 2013 final, history repeated itself. Atltico lost the first game to Olimpia, in Paraguay, by 2 to 0. On the way back, in Mineiro, they returned the score with goals from J and Leonardo Silva. In the penalties, Galo won by 4 to 3 and won the unprecedented title of Libertadores. – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico After losing the 2014 round of 16 first leg to Atltico Nacional, in Colombia, Atltico ended up eliminated at Independencia. Alvinegro took the lead, with a goal from Fernandinho, but took the tie in the 42nd minute, by Jefferson Duque, and ended up out of the tournament. – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico In the round of 16 of the 2015 Libertadores, Atltico was twice behind in the score at Independência against Internacional, but sought a draw. Douglas Santos and Leonardo Silva, who was added to the second half, guaranteed the tie by 2 to 2. In the return game, Galo lost 3 to 1 and was eliminated. – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico After the goalless draw in the first leg of the 2016 round of 16, in Argentina, Atltico welcomed Racing in a tense game at Independencia. Galo opened the scoring with Carlos, but Lisandro Lpez equalized in the initial stage. After a lot of struggle, Alvinegro scored the winning goal by 2 to 1 with Lucas Pratto and got the classification. – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico Atltico lost the first leg of the 2016 quarterfinals by 1-0 to So Paulo, away from home. In the return match, at Independencia, they opened 2-0 quickly with Carlos and Cazares, but took a goal from Maicon and only stayed in the 2-1 triumph, being eliminated by the goal scored away from home. – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico Atltico lost the first game of the 2017 round of 16 to Jorge Wilstermann, in Bolivia, by 1-0. In the return game, in Mineiro, they tied for 0-0 and ended up eliminated. – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico In the second knockout stage of 2019, Atltico drew the first leg with Danubio, 2-2, in Uruguay. On the way back, at Independência, they won 3-2, with two goals from Ricardo Oliveira and one from Luan, and classification for the third phase. – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico In the third knockout stage of Libertadores 2019, Atltico beat Defensor, in Uruguay, by 2-0. At Independencia, they drew 0-0 and secured their spot in the group stage. – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico In the first game of the round of 16 of Libertadores 2021, Atltico and Boca Juniors were in a goalless draw in Argentina. In Mineiro, the score was repeated. In the penalty shootout, Galo won by 3 to 1, with a show from goalkeeper Everson, who defended two shots and fired the classification. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico After winning the first leg of the 2021 quarterfinals, against River Plate, 1-0, in Argentina, Atlético confirmed the classification at home. At Mineiro, Alvinegro won 3-0, with two goals by Zaracho (one with a bicycle) and one by Hulk (with cavadinha). – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico In the 2021 semifinal, Atltico drew goalless with Palmeiras in the first game, in So Paulo. In Mineiro, Galo took the lead with Vargas, but took the draw from Dudu and was eliminated by the criterion of the goal scored as a visitor. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Junior Alonso explained that he is unlikely to continue at Galo next season and mentioned the high investment made by Krasnodar in his signing. “It’s a little difficult, we don’t know what will happen. I wouldn’t say it’s impossible for next year, but it’s difficult, because I have a contract, they made a very high investment, paid more than eight and a half million dollars for my pass, we have to wait. I have a contract with Atltico until December, then we’ll look and talk about what might happen”, he said.

O athletic took advantage of the ‘market opportunity’ and hired Alonso on a loan until the end of this year. The alvinegro club, however, did not trust the defender to remain for 2023.

“We were only able to bring Alonso back because we negotiated with Krasnodar. If there is a chance, of course we will try, but it was not and will not be by imposition of FIFA’s determination, otherwise they would have loaned to another club in the world. Alonso) does not have a suspended contract with them (Krasnodar)”, said Rodrigo Caetano to supersports, on the 21st of June.

This season, Alonso participated in 23 games with the Atlético shirt and provided three assists.

Ready to face the Youth

Junior Alonso said that he is ready to face Juventude, this Saturday (07/02), at 4:30 pm, at the Alfredo Jaconi Stadium, in Caxias do Sul, for the 15th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

“I always work to be in the best possible conditions. I’m fine, I’m prepared to play on Saturday, it will depend on the Turkish teacher. Normal, there are players who need another day of rest, but for me I’m 100% ready for Saturday’s game “, he highlighted.

Atltico is in the fifth position of the Brazilian, with 24 points – six wins, six draws and two defeats. J o Juventude ranked 19th, with 10. The gacha team won two games, drew five and lost seven.