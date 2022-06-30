Run! 50 codes for free AwardWallet account upgrade

we take off 50(!) codes for you to receive a upgrade free for the Plus account of AwardWallet – service that allows you to register all your loyalty programs in one place. In this version you receive notifications of miles and points that will expire and you can export spreadsheets to Microsoft Excel.

Below is a table comparing the benefits of the two AwardWallet account types:

Free upgrade to new accounts

If you don’t already have an AwardWallet account you can use our fixed code to receive your free upgrade. See the step by step:

Access the website through this link; Click the red button Sign up at the top of the site; Fill in the username, email and password fields and proceed to the next screen; Then fill in the first and last name fields and in the field Coupon Code put the code ‘PasDePrimeira’ (without quotes); Ready! You can now enjoy the benefits of your Plus account for 6 months!

Free upgrade to existing accounts

If you already have an AwardWallet account you must use the limited codes provided below. See the step by step:

Machete Login on the platform and enter this link; If you prefer, click on the arrow located below your name on the left side of the screen and look for the upgrade with coupon option; Use one of the codes provided below!

These codes usually run out in minutes! The faster you try to activate them, the greater your chance!

Code(s):

AwardWallet supports over 700 loyalty programs (among hotels, airlines, banks, credit cards, etc.). It is the digital wallet of “frequent flyers” most used in the world and recommended by the greatest experts on the subject.

We recommend with your eyes closed! Enjoy!