Russia says it has more than 6,000 Ukrainian prisoners of war

The Kremlin also reported that an exchange of 144 fighters from Ukraine was made for Russian soldiers and pro-Moscow separatists.

EFE/EPA/STR

Ukrainian soldiers freed after negotiations with Russia



the government of Russia reported that he has more than 6 thousand prisoners of war Ukrainians who were captured or surrendered during the clash between the two nations. The information was confirmed by the Kremlin through a statement from Igor Konashenkov, spokesperson for the Russian Defense Ministry. “The total number of Ukrainian servicemen captured or surrendered exceeds 6,000,” the statement said. Furthermore, Konashenkov confirmed that Russia and Ukraine exchanged 144 prisoners on Wednesday, the 29th, in the biggest operation of its kind since the beginning of the Russian offensive in February 2022. Russian soldiers and pro-Moscow separatists were freed. “Almost everyone who has been released is injured or seriously injured. They are receiving the necessary medical care,” the spokesperson said. This Thursday, 30, the Ukrainian army celebrated the “liberation of a strategic territory” after Russia withdrew its troops from the Isle of Serpents in the Black Sea. “I thank the defenders of the Odessa region who did everything possible to liberate a strategically important territory,” said the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valeriy Zaluzhny.

*With information from AFP