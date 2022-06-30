Russia warns Norway of Arctic conflict

support the 247

Sputnik – Moscow believes that the Norwegian government’s blocking of supplies to miners is “unacceptable”.

Moscow has summoned Norway’s foreign affairs chief Solveig Rossebo to explain the “unacceptable” ban on delivering supplies to a Russian Arctic mining operation.

The venture, which operates on the Svalbard archipelago, was unable to receive “critical” goods, including food, medical equipment, building materials and spare parts.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has promised “appropriate retaliatory measures” if the issue is not resolved.

The blockade left miners working in the city of Barentsburg without food, in what Russia called a violation of human rights.

Moscow also protested that such behavior was violating the Treaty of Svalbard, signed in 1920, which established Norwegian rule over the islands, but also the right of signatories, including Russia, to exploit their resources.

In late April, the Norwegian government announced that it would ban road transport to Russian operators from May 7 and close its ports to Russian ships.

However, the archipelago escaped sanctions precisely because of the Treaty of Svalbard, which was also signed by the United States, United Kingdom, France and Denmark, among other countries.

In recent months, the Kremlin has shown great interest in exploring the region’s rich Arctic deposits, which worries countries like the United States and Canada.

This month, Moscow also accused Lithuania of violating international law by suspending the transit of sanctioned goods through the Kaliningrad region.

