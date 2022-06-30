Russian Army Announces Withdrawal from Snake Island, Symbol of Ukrainian Resistance | Ukraine and Russia

The Russian army announced on Thursday its withdrawal from the Isle of Serpents, a strategic position in the Black Sea conquered by Moscow and which has been the target of Ukrainian bombing in recent weeks.

“On June 30, as a sign of goodwill, the Russian Armed Forces fulfilled the objectives set on Serpent Island and withdrew their garrison from the site,” Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said before adding. to what extent intends to facilitate grain exports from Ukraine.

The ministry said the withdrawal was a demonstration to the world that “Russia is not standing in the way of UN efforts to organize a humanitarian corridor to ship agricultural products from Ukraine.”

Russia added that “the ball is now in Ukraine’s court” and accused the country of not clearing mines from its Black Sea coast.

“There are no more Russian troops on the Isle of Serpents. Our Armed Forces have done a great job,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Andryi Yermak said on Twitter.

The military command of southern Ukraine announced on Facebook that overnight Russia “hurriedly withdrew the remnants of its garrison” from the island after “attacks by our missile and artillery units”.

It also said the island is “covered in fire” and posted a photo of what appears to be the area with clouds of smoke.

Ukraine accuses Russia of stealing the country’s grain, which has contributed to global food shortages caused by the blockade of agricultural exports at Ukrainian ports.

Since the beginning of the Russian offensive, the tiny island of Serpents has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance after a group of Ukrainian guards defending it rejected, in a radio message, the surrender order presented by a Russian ship.

At the time, the soldiers besieged on the island said “Russian ship, fuck you”