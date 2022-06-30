Sabrina had meningitis at 2 months: ‘It’s painful to see her baby amputated’ – 29/06/2022

Sabrina Mendes didn’t even have the chance to get the meningitis vaccine when she was diagnosed with the disease at just two months old and had to amputate both feet, her right arm and the fingers of her left hand. Today at 13 years old, the student copes well with her condition. “Sabrina is a proactive, independent and happy girl, she doesn’t let anyone diminish her”, says the young woman’s mother, housewife Carolina Mendes, 28, who shares their story below:

“I had Sabrina very young, at 14 years old. In the first month of life everything was fine, but when she was two months old, she started to cry a lot, more than usual, and to vomit every time she breastfed. health center, but the doctor said it could be colic or a virus.

I returned home, but Sabrina continued with the same symptoms, and it got worse, she had a high fever and her neck was stiff when she cried. I took her to the hospital, the doctor said it was nothing, but prescribed dipyrone in the vein.

At the time of medication, I went to change my daughter’s diaper and noticed that some dark spots appeared on her feet and hands. I figured it was an allergic reaction to the medicine and called the nurse. She showed it to the doctor, who was scared and took her for some tests.

A while later he came back and said that there was a possibility that Sabrina had contracted meningococcal meningitis, but that they were going to take the fluid from her spine to confirm. At that moment, I called my mother and grandmother, they were desperate with the suspicion and went to the hospital.

I had heard about meningitis because I was having an outbreak of the disease in my neighborhood, but I didn’t know how serious it was. I was 14 years old, poorly educated, I thought meningitis was similar to a cold.

When the result came out, the diagnosis of meningococcal meningitis was confirmed: Sabrina was only two months old, had not even taken the first dose of the vaccine that is given at three months in public and private networks.

The doctors explained that the disease is serious, dangerous, transmissible and that Sabrina had very little chance of surviving: it was a shock for our family. We don’t know exactly how she contracted it, but later we found out that a gentleman who lived in my mother’s back house had meningitis and died.

My daughter got worse very quickly, she was intubated, with spots all over her body and, later, with necrotic skin. The doctors called my mother and I to say that she would need to amputate.

I was devastated, very sad, it’s painful to see a daughter — a little baby — be amputated, but it was the only way to try to save her life. I accepted and put it in my head that the most important thing was for her to survive.

Image: Personal archive

Sabrina amputated both feet, her right arm above the elbow, the fingers of her left hand and spent almost a year in hospital.

It was a difficult period, at first I couldn’t hold her, but I stayed there every day keeping her company. A nurse, Kátia, comforted me when I was sad, she always believed that her daughter would be able to overcome that moment; Kátia was and continues to be a very important person for us.

Despite the difficulties, Sabrina was a calm, smiling baby who always adapted well. At the age of two she learned to walk alone, everything the other children did, she found a way to do too.

Until the age of 10, Sabrina was able to get around dragging her butt on the floor and walking, but as she grew older, the ‘toquinhos’ could no longer support her body and she felt a lot of pain to walk. In 2019, at age 11, she had surgery to remove the ‘little bumps’ and started using two prosthetic legs.

Sabrina’s friends have always treated her with kindness and equality, she has never been bullied and prejudiced, but when she notices strange looks, she questions what the person is looking at and encourages her to ask what she had.

At first, anyone who sees her thinks she has been burned, but she explains that she had meningitis. Sabrina has a very good self-esteem, is well resolved and doesn’t let anyone lower her, she says she’s beautiful and wonderful just the way she is.”

Image: Personal archive

1) What is meningococcal meningitis?

Meningitis is inflammation of the meninges, which are membranes that cover the brain and spinal cord. It is a CNS (central nervous system) infection, very common in childhood and considered an infectious emergency due to its rapid evolution and high lethality. It can be caused by several infectious agents: viruses, bacteria, fungi and protozoa.

Meningococcal meningitis is caused by a bacterium known as meningococcus, which is classified into 13 serogroups, the most involved with invasive disease: A, B, C, Y and W135.

2) What are the symptoms of meningococcal meningitis?

The most frequent symptom is fever, accompanied by vomiting and headache, but the clinical picture may vary according to age group. In older children and adults, there may be non-specific signs and symptoms such as prostration, loss of appetite, coughing, body aches, and hypotension.

Cutaneous manifestations are common, with petechiae (small purplish spots resembling an insect bite), purpura and diffuse rash. The presence of headache, vomiting, altered level of consciousness and neck stiffness (pain and difficulty in moving the neck) suggest the diagnosis.

Approximately 15% to 20% of cases evolve quickly, with shock and impairment of the function of vital organs such as the heart, kidneys and lungs. In general, the disease has an abrupt onset and can lead to death within 24 to 48 hours if treatment is not started quickly.

3) What are the modes of transmission of meningococcal meningitis?

Generally, transmission is from person to person. Meningococcus can colonize the oropharynx of about 10% of healthy adolescents and adults, without causing disease in these (asymptomatic carriers). These individuals can transmit the meningococcus through respiratory secretions (droplets of saliva, sneezing and coughing), and eventually local invasion of the respiratory mucosa may occur, with the meningococcus reaching the bloodstream and penetrating the CNS. Some risk factors contribute to contracting the bacteria, such as surgical removal of the spleen, alteration of immunity and close contact with infected or sick people.

4) How to prevent meningococcal meningitis?

The best way to prevent yourself is to have your meningococcal vaccination up to date. For babies who are not yet vaccinated, prevention includes washing hands before and after taking care of the child, avoiding visits or contact with sick people, keeping the baby in an airy and uncrowded environment.

5) How is the diagnosis made?

After the initial clinical suspicion, it is important to investigate the main differential diagnoses, mainly dengue. Laboratory confirmation of meningococcal meningitis is made by isolating the meningococcus from CSF or blood samples by culture, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), or antigen screening. Meningococcus can also be seen in scrapings of skin lesions.

6) Which vaccines protect against meningococcal meningitis?

Currently, there are vaccines for the main meningococcal serogroups that cause invasive disease, and the following vaccines are available in Brazil:

– Meningococcal vaccine B – provides protection against meningococcal B;

– Meningococcal conjugate vaccine C – provides protection against meningococcal C;

– Meningococcal conjugate vaccine A,C,W,Y – provides protection against meningococcal A,C,W,Y.

9) How does the meningococcal meningitis vaccination schedule work in public and private networks?

In the public network, the meningococcal C conjugate vaccine is available for all children from 3 months of age. The 1st dose is given at 3 months; the 2nd at 5 months; and the booster dose at 12 months. For children between 11 and 12 years of age, the meningococcal A,C,W,Y conjugate vaccine should be given in a single dose.

In the private network, in addition to the conjugate vaccines C and A,C,W,Y, the meningococcal B vaccine is also available, which should be administered at 3 and 5 months of age, with a booster dose between 12 and 15 months.

10) Can the person who had meningococcal meningitis have sequelae?

Meningococcal meningitis can be cured without sequelae, but the disease can be extremely serious, with a fulminant course and high lethality (death in 5% to 10% of cases). The main sequelae are: deafness, intellectual disability, seizures, paralysis and amputation of extremities.

Source: Thalita Fernandes de Abreuassociate professor at the Department of Pediatrics at UFRJ (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro) and member of the infectology department at Soperj (Society of Pediatrics of the State of Rio de Janeiro).