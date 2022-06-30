Salum on SAF: ‘America could surprise at any moment’

photo: Reproduction Coelho TV Marcos Salum spoke about the SAF do America negotiations

President of Amrica Sociedade Anima do Futebol, Marcus Salum said this Wednesday (29) that the club could surprise at any moment by announcing the sale of shares in its SAF to an investor.

The manager also made a point of highlighting the importance of making the right decision.

“America has a lot of people interested, there are some proposals in progress. America can surprise you with a proposal at any time. And I will repeat this to our advisor, especially the supporter of America: the responsibility is very big when doing a business where you sell the shares of SAF do América and the control of the club América,” he said.

“No negotiation can be done, because otherwise you will have difficulty solving the problem if it occurs. We have examples all over the world. It’s not just taking a checkbook, putting it in the account and hiring. That’s a marriage and a long marriage. “, he added.

What’s missing from the deal?

Marcus Salum detailed which points are preventing the American business from being done faster. The president of America SAF pointed out that evolution in football is his main objective when carrying out this sale.

“Percentage is not the problem, because everyone knows what America would do in a negotiation. Value is a problem. And in the value of the initial investment, the value of the investment in football from the moment I sign. I want to guarantee that football will reach a much higher level than today, otherwise it makes no sense to make the SAF. And the third is the certainty that, in case of any problem, the club will resume”, concluded Salum.