Sanctions Against Russia Could Justify War, Says Former Russian Prime Minister | World

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev during session of the International Investment Forum
Reuters

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev during a session of the International Investment Forum “Sochi-2014” in Sochi

This Thursday (30), the former prime minister and current vice-president of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, said that the sanctions applied by Western powers against the country can be evaluated as an act of aggression and justify a war. .

“I would like to emphasize once again that, in certain circumstances, such hostile measures [sanções] may also qualify as an act of international aggression. And even like a casus belli [justificativa para a guerra]”,
said Medvedev, who added that Russia has the right to defend itself.

In response to the conflict in Ukraine, Western countries have imposed a series of international economic sanctions on Russia. The conflict, which began on February 24, has already had a series of diplomatic and economic consequences in Putin’s country.

Medvedev, a former president who was once seen as a liberal, has been one of the most vocal advocates of the war against Ukraine and is keen to see the conflict spread to other countries that try to intervene.

