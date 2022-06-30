Santa Casa de Mogi communicates City Hall that it does not intend to renew emergency room agreement

Santa Casa de Mogi das Cruzes sent a letter to the City Hall stating that it does not intend to renew the agreement for emergency care (PS) with the Municipal Health Department. The information was disclosed by the city’s health consultant, Andreia Godói, in an interview with journalist Marilei Schiavi, from Metropolitan Radio.

At the end of last year, Santa Casa and the municipal administration had already presented differences regarding the renewal of the contract, which ended up being signed at R$ 2.2 million per month, valid for eight months. The agreement therefore comes to an end on August 28.

“We were surprised, because in these eight months we have had a good relationship with Santa Casa, we had several meetings with them, even about the contract itself. In a speech at the Public Ministry, the prosecutor also asked if they were satisfied, how was the relationship with the City Hall, and they said that everything was fine”, said Andreia in an interview with Marilei, then adding: “Suddenly we did the questioning, because we are in the renewal period of this contract, and there is the surprise of the negative”.

The Santa Casa de Misericórdia Emergency Room is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and works in the areas of internal medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics, orthopedics, anesthesiology, physiotherapy, medical evaluations in clinical, surgical and cardiology neurology and minor procedures. surgical.

The report contacted Santa Casa to obtain a position, but until the last update of this article it had not been sent.

A meeting between the City Hall and Santa Casa, convened by the City Council of Mogi das Cruzes, should take place on July 5, at 10 am.

enter our Group on Telegram and stay on top of everything that happens in Mogi das Cruzes and region