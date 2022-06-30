Sasha and João took a ride on a ‘sheik’ speedboat before the process

A video released by the newspaper O Globo shows Sasha Meneghel and her husband, João Figueiredo, aboard a speedboat with Francisley Valdevino da Silva, known as the “sheik of cryptocurrencies”. The images were taken before the couple filed a lawsuit against Francisley for moral and material damages alleging fraud. Sasha and João had a loss of R$ 1.2 million after falling into a scam by the “sheik”.

In the recording published by the newspaper, it is possible to see Sasha, João, Francisley and others aboard a luxury speedboat Azimut 56, which is 17 meters long and has three cabins with beds, in addition to living and dining areas, gourmet space, kitchen and outdoor areas for relaxation. In the scene, there are also buckets with wine bottles.

The group sings, excited, the song “Muleque de Vila”, by Projota. Francisley is wearing a T-shirt and shorts and has a pair of glasses hanging from his clothing. Sasha appears in the background, wearing white, just like her husband. Months earlier, João recorded the video for “Nasce o Sol”, directed by Xuxa’s daughter, at the studio of the recording company Sounder Records, linked at the time to Francisley’s InterAG group, also known as Francis da Silva.

“Cryptocurrency Leasing”

According to the newspaper, João and Francisley met at the Bola de Neve evangelical church. Initially, the gospel singer invested BRL 50,000 in cryptocurrencies and, after receiving the timely payment of the promised interest, convinced Sasha to invest BRL 800,000. Later, she added another R$400,000 to the investment.

As they did not have the promised return, Sasha and her husband filed a lawsuit for moral and material damages alleging fraud. The process runs in the 14th Civil Court of the Court of Justice of Paraná.

To O Globo, the “sheik” said that the companies of his group are undergoing a restructuring and, therefore, he failed to pay the monthly income promised to investors. In a note, he said that in October he will resume payments.