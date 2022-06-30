Sasha Meneghel takes millionaire coup from cryptocurrency ‘sheik’

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business



Sasha Meneghel, 23, and her husband, gospel singer João Figueiredo, 23, joined the list of people who fell for the cryptocurrency scam. The couple took a loss of R$ 1.2 million by investing in a company called “Rental Coins”, from Curitiba. The suspected businessman rented cryptocurrencies to investors and promised to pay interest of 0.5% to 5% per month. It also guarantees the return of the customer’s assets at the end of a contract year.

Sasha and João met the suspect during a service at an evangelical church in São Paulo. According to the newspaper O Globo, in addition to the couple, other pastors and faithful were also victims of the “sheik” of cryptocurrencies. The businessman is suspected of a crime against the national financial system and is in the crosshairs of the federal police.

The initial investment of Xuxa’s daughter and her husband and João was R$ 50 thousand, however, the couple signed two more contracts that exceeded the value of R$ 1 million. In April, the two filed a lawsuit in the Courts of Curitiba against the suspect for moral and material damages.







