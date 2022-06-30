See how to lose weight with lemon elixir: Melt belly fat

Losing weight often presents us with difficult challenges. The most important remains abdominal fat, which is particularly hard and difficult to eliminate.

However, you don’t have to splurge on slimming products or plastic surgery to achieve your goals, as long as you know how to tap into Mother Nature’s riches. Zoom in on your most useful ingredients to find the line.

This slimming drink only requires three ingredients. Luckily for you, chances are they’re not beyond your kitchen.

With a little motivation, exercise, and a healthy diet, you can benefit from the formidable virtues of honey, ginger, and lemon.

The benefits of ingredients:

The lemon :

If your knowledge of lemon stops at the level of the slice that adorns your drink, it’s time you leaned a little more on it.

Imagine that lemon is rich in fiber. It contains pectin, present mainly in its bark.

It is a soluble fiber that promotes digestion, improves transit and gives a feeling of satiety.

Naturally, this reduces the amount of food you eat and keeps you going longer, at least until your next meal.

The best known specificity of lemon is its high content of vitamin C. This promotes the synthesis of norepinephrine, a neurotransmitter that allows fats to be metabolized and subsequently burned.

It is also rich in antioxidants, which makes it a considerable detoxifying ingredient to eliminate accumulated waste in the body.

Red-haired :

A fragrant spice with a delicate aroma, ginger has been used for thousands of years for its therapeutic properties.

By integrating it into this drink, the Asian rhizome will improve digestion and transit, thus combating constipation and irritating bloating.

It also has a thermogenic effect, that is, it accelerates the metabolism of fats by increasing body temperature.

According to a meta-analysis published by Complementary and Alternative Evidence-Based Medicine, it would also help regulate blood sugar and lipid levels.

Honey :

According to an in vivo study from the University of San Diego, in the United States, honey can help maintain weight, mainly by reducing adiposity and the level of triglycerides in the blood. Be careful, however, to consume it in moderation, as honey is still a sweet food.

Preparing your slimming drink:

It is important to note that ingredients of organic origin would be most suitable for this recipe. To prepare it, you will need:

– 2.5 cm of fresh ginger root

– 2 glasses of water

– 1 lemon (and its zest)

– half a teaspoon of honey

Preparation tips:

Heat the water and let it cool a little.

Meanwhile, collect the lemon juice without forgetting the zest, then cut the ginger into thin slices.

When the water is lukewarm, add the lemon juice and zest, ginger slices and honey. Your drink is ready!

It is best to drink this drink in the morning on an empty stomach for a whole week.

Why can lemon help us lose weight?

Lemon contains a soluble fiber called pectin which can help us fight cravings and make us feel satisfied, hunger during the day will be satiated, as well as helping our body to become alkaline.

Discover and test the lemon diet

The lemon diet will be able to burn fat quickly and naturally. This diet consists of a drink, its taste is slightly bitter, so when you start drinking it, you will feel a little uncomfortable. After a week, you will be able to see amazing results.

Notices: