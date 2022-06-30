see the step by step to make yours

Check out the step by step to make the annual declaration of Simples Nacional!

Whoever is MEI needs, every year, to make the so-called Simples Nacional declaration. For this, it is possible to hire an accountant to do the service, but there is also the possibility of doing it yourself. After all, it’s not such a complicated process, and learning it will save you some money.

So, to help those who intend to make the declaration for the first time, we brought a step by step. Check it out below!

Learn more about the Simples Nacional declaration

Thus, the first important question is to know the importance of this process. Currently, micro and small companies, together with MEIs, represented more than 2 million ventures opened in the country in 2021 alone. That is why it is so important to understand about Simples Nacional and the simplified annual declaration for the Individual Microentrepreneur, called DASN – SIMEI.

In the case of Simples Nacional, the system was made available in the late 1990s in Brazil. Its main objective is precisely to facilitate and simplify the way of taxing and collecting taxes from micro and small companies. The annual statement is submitted to the IRS every year, containing information about the company’s revenue.

This year, the deadline for sending the DASN-SIMEI to the Federal Revenue Service started on January 3 and ended on May 31. Therefore, in case of delay, a fine will be charged. Your monthly collections must also be up to date.

Among the benefits of Simples Nacional are the advantages in the rendering of tax accounts established by the Statute. In addition, the company guarantees differentiated treatment for the fulfillment of labor and social security obligations, access to credit and purchases of goods and services.

Finally, to make your declaration, you must be a member of Simples Nacional. To do so, simply make an online request, through the Simples website, directly on the Brazilian Federal Revenue portal. Access the Service tab, then Option and, yes, Simples Nacional Option Request.

Step by step to make the annual declaration of Simples Nacional

Access the Federal Government’s Entrepreneur Portal and click on the option Annual Declaration – DASN-SIMEI;

Enter the company’s CNPJ and the code entered on the screen, then tap continue;

On the next screen, there will be two options: Original and Grinding. The rectifier is in case you have already sent your statement, but need to change some information;

DASN is done with respect to the previous year it is done, so select the previous year (in this year’s case, 2021);

In the Total Gross Revenue Amount field, you must inform the company’s total revenue for the year in question;

In the field below, fill in the data relating to industry, commerce and transport service activities;

Finally, your statement is finalized and you must keep the receipt, in case you need it in the future.

