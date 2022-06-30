Seven new ETF options and fixed income ETF BDRs debut on B3

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago

Fixed income investors now have new exposure options to this market as of this week on B3.

This Monday (27), six new fixed-income ETF (index funds) BDRs debuted on the trading floor. The BDRs (Brazilian depositary receipts) are receipts for assets traded on foreign exchanges and listed on the local market. In the case of ETF BDRs, these are securities that “mirror” index funds traded on the American market.

The six BDRs are backed by ETFs from Pimco, one of the world’s largest and best-known fixed income fund managers, with around US$2 trillion under management. All are intended for qualified investors who have at least R$ 1 million in financial investments.

Check the table for the six new papers and their respective trading codes:

Nameticker
PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index Exchange-Traded FundBSTP39
PIMCO Broad US TIPS Index Exchange-Traded FundBIPZ39
PIMCO 15 Year US TIPS Index Exchange-Traded FundBLTP39
PIMCO Investment Grade Corp Bond Index Exchange-Traded FundBCRP39
PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corp Bond Index Exchange-Traded FundBHYS39
PIMCO 25 Year Zero Coupon US Treasury Index ExchangeTraded FundBZRO39

This Tuesday (28) the shares of the BTG Pactual Teva Debentures DI ETF, the first debenture index fund in the country, began to be traded on the stock exchange. Traded under the code DEBB11, the ETF replicates an index calculated by the company Teva, composed of 83 debentures from more than 60 issuers and with exposure to different sectors of the economy.

The fund is intended for general investors. The index in which it is referenced includes only debentures with remuneration formed by the CDI rate (main indicator of fixed income) plus a spread, or an additional fee. Each debenture is assigned a weight proportional to its market value, respecting the limit of 4.5% per issuer.

According to Teva, all assets in the current portfolio of the index are classified by the rating agencies as “investment grade“, which means they have ratings high. Debentures from issuers undergoing judicial or extrajudicial recovery, debentures that have a renegotiation event, early redemption or incorporation of interest not foreseen in their issuance, do not enter the ETF.

The administration fee is 0.60% per year.

