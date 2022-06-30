Shakira and Piqué broke up for financial reasons, says journalist

The separation of Shakira and Piqué, communicated by the ex-couple at the beginning of the month, happened days after an alleged betrayal on the part of the player. Since then, there has been a lot of speculation, with no confirmation from either. The Spanish journalist Kike Calleja brought another version of the case: the termination may have a financial motive.

The reporter said that Roberto García, who was married to Shakira’s sister, revealed that Piqué asked the singer for money because he wanted to make real estate investments. The Colombian’s family, however, would have refused.

“They didn’t mix the money and took the family economy by 50%. Shakira is investing in other construction businesses and wanted to have something in the Bahamas or Colombia,” Roberto García told the journalist.

It was because of this request – and the so-called ‘conflict of interest’ – that the problems between the couple arose. The brother-in-law was even more incisive and stated that Shakira liked Piqué as the father of the children, but that she knew that she would not marry him. The two had an 11-year relationship with two children, but did not get married officially.

The relationship between the singer and the player, after the breakup, is tense, according to the Spanish newspaper 20minutos. They talked to decide situations such as education and child custody, but did not reach an agreement.

Those who deal with the discrepancies and seek a solution, for now, are the advisors of both. Carlos Vives, a friend and also a singer, said that the Colombian woman is saddened by the situation. On the other hand, Barcelona president Juan Laporta also stated that ‘Piqué is suffering’.