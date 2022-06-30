Sicredi will have BRL 50.6 billion to lend in the 2022/23 harvest

THE cooperative credit institution Sicredi will have R$ 50.6 billion to lend to cooperative rural producers in the 2022/23 harvest33% above the R$38.2 billion released in the 2021/22 season, which ends tomorrow.

The estimate is that the resources will be distributed in approximately 272 thousand operations.

The numbers were presented by Credit director of Sicredi, Gustavo Freitas, and by the Agribusiness Superintendent of the cooperative bank, Luis Veitat a press conference held this Wednesday morning, on the eve of the official announcement of the 2022/23 Crop Plan – public policy on agricultural financing.

Sicredi is the second largest financial institution in Brazil in rural credit. The bank has 650,000 agribusiness members, with a portfolio of more than R$50 billion for the sector.

Of the R$ 50.6 billion released, R$ 27.6 billion should be earmarked for costing operations, R$ 1.5 billion for commercialization and industrialization and R$ 11.1 billion for investment. The bank also plans to grant R$ 10.4 billion through Rural Producer Certificates (CPRs).

For small producers, the bank will grant, through the National Program for Strengthening Family Agriculture (Pronaf), R$ 10.5 billion, 41% more than in the previous harvest. For medium-sized producers, through the National Support Program for Medium Rural Producers (Pronamp), Sicredi will offer R$ 9.6 billion, a volume 43% greater than in the previous crop year. Together, these groups should total around 199,000 operations, the bank predicts, which will represent 83% of the total operations planned for the harvest.

