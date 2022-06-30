Silvia Abravanel reveals that Yudi was fired from SBT for indiscipline

Presenter Silvia Abravanel, daughter “number two” of Silvio Santos, revealed in an interview with Superpop that Yudi Tamashiro “touched terror” when he worked at SBT. She says that in an act of rebellion, he ended up being warned by the direction and was called into the trunk’s owner’s room for a conversation. After being warned that the young presenter would not go to meet him, the owner of the station took an attitude about his permanence in front of Bom Dia & Cia (1993-2022). “You can fire”, he would have said.

According to the former director of the children’s program, Yudi changed her hair, which did not please Silvio Santos, who sent for him in his living room. “Yudi just changed his hair on his own. Silvio Santos was drinking his coffee, watching Bom Dia & Cia. A red light plays. I froze, because I knew it was Silvio. ‘As soon as you finish the block you come to my dressing room’. I looked at Yudi and thought: ‘Boy, what did you do?’”, recalled Silvia Abravanel.

When she got to the dressing room, she says she ended up getting scolded by her father. “Who authorized him to cut his hair?”, fired the owner of the station. Nervous, she replied that the presenter changed the cut on his own. “Bring him here,” ordered Silvio, who discovered that the young man had warned him he would not go. “I won’t!” he exclaimed. “Seu Silvio is calling you!”, insisted the then director. “I won’t, he doesn’t boss me around,” Yudi shouted.

It was then that she communicated to her father: “Yudi doesn’t want to come”. After the refusal, Silvio asked that he be fired: “Leon [Abravanel, diretor de produção], you can take Yudi. You can fire Yudi!”, she said, remembering that it all happened while the show was still live. Silvia still recalled what she said to the presenter after the meeting with her father. “Boy, you screwed up!”, she said, still steadying that Yudi started to argue: “Who does he think he is? I do what I want with my life!” The director replied: “He is the owner of the station and our boss”.