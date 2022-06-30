Singer gets 30-year sentence

American singer R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex trafficking and racketeering. He has been in jail since July 2019, where he awaited the decision that took place today, in a court in New York.

R. Kelly was found guilty of the sexual exploitation of children, kidnapping, sexual abuse and bribery. The artist violated eight rules defined by the Mann Act, which defines punishments against sex trafficking.

The trial, which took place in September last year, lasted six weeks and had the testimony of 45 witnesses. It revealed that the 55-year-old used his employees and other mediators to lure fans and aspiring musicians, subjecting them to sexual abuse and poor conditions.

11 victims testified against him in court: nine women and two men. Three of them claimed they were minors when they were abused by Kelly. In addition to sexual crimes, the abuses practiced by the singer included locking the victims for days, without access to food and bathroom.

R. Kelly became famous in the 1990s, with hits like “I Believe I Can Fly” and “I’m Your Angel”, in partnership with Celine Dion. After being convicted, he must be transferred to Chicago, where he will face a trial for child pornography and obstruction of justice. He also faces charges in Illinois and Minnesota.

Prosecution, Defense and Conviction

According to information from the New York Times, prosecutors in the case requested a sentence of more than 25 years, pointing to R. Kelly as a danger to society: “He committed these crimes using his fame and stardom both as a shield, the that prevented scrutiny or condemnation of his deeds, like a sword, which gave him access to wealth, a network of enablers to aid in his crimes, and a host of adoring fans from which he selected his victims,” ​​they said.

The singer’s lawyer has asked for a sentence of no more than 10 years, arguing that the musician had a traumatic childhood that included sexual abuse from relatives and others close to him, which would have “shaped” his adult life.

Judge Ann M. Donnelly, however, agreed with prosecutors, setting the sentence at 30 years. She stated that society needs to be protected from this type of behavior and spent minutes detailing the abuse and violence revealed during the trial.

“These crimes have been calculated, carefully planned and regularly carried out for nearly 25 years. You taught [as vítimas] that love is slavery and violence”, said the judge, addressing the singer.

Depositions

Today, seven victims gave statements about the trauma they face after being abused by the musician.

“Each time you got a new victim, your evil increased. You used your fame and power to entice underage girls and boys for your own sexual gratification. We are no longer the prey we once were. I pray that God catches up with you.” your soul,” said one of them, identified as Angela.

Another, identified as Lizette Martinez, claimed to deal with mental health issues to this day. “Robert, you’ve destroyed a lot of people’s lives,” she pointed out.

Historic

The singer has faced allegations of sexual misconduct and child abuse for decades. In 1994, he illegally married singer Aaliyah when she was just 15 years old. At the time, she used a false ID acquired by R. Kelly’s manager. Aaliyah died in a plane crash on August 25, 2001, aged 22.

In 2000, a newspaper received an explicit video recorded by R. Kelly, in which he has a sexual relationship with an allegedly underage girl, who has not testified against him. He was arrested for child pornography but was acquitted in 2008, a process related to the trial he will face in Chicago.