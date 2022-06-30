Thamirys Andrade – 1:39 pm | updated on 06/29/2022 14:38



The gospel singer Sérgio Lopes suffered an ischemic stroke last Monday (27) and was rushed to the hospital in Teresópolis, in Rio de Janeiro. According to his wife, Marceli Lopes, the artist has sequelae such as speech disorders and lack of movement in his right arm and right leg. The poet’s press office pointed out that although the situation demands “care”, Sérgio is not at risk of life.

– [O quadro] it inspires care, yes, but nothing life-threatening. Sérgio had a stroke on Monday and was immediately treated at the hospital in Teresópolis, which is next to his house. (…) He is being transferred at our request to the Instituto do Cérebro hospital – informed the singer’s communication team.

According to the note, Lopes will undergo more in-depth examinations for greater knowledge of the condition, although the reports have already confirmed the ischemic stroke. Both Marceli and his advisors highlighted the need for prayers for the artist’s health.

– Be praying. Your prayers move the heavens! – stresses the note.

