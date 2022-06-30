Singer’s mother cries when commenting on hospitalization

Maria Valmira Silva, mother of singer Wesley Safadão, cried when commenting on the singer’s hospitalization. The businesswoman, known as Dona Bil, shared a text with her followers.

Since Saturday (25), Wesley Safadão has been facing severe back pain due to a hernia. The singer’s team said in an official statement that he was hospitalized for “intense treatment”.

“I entrust my son’s recovery in God’s hands. God knows he loves to sing and enchant. I ask for prayers for his health from fans, friends and family”, Maria Valmira wrote in her Instagram stories.

The businesswoman appeared crying in the video in which she shares the text and also posted a song by her son. “May he soon be back on stage doing what he loves to do: singing and delighting.”

Yesterday, the advisory informed that Safadão “presented a picture of degenerative spondylodychopathy of the lumbosacral spine associated with lumbar disc herniation, with significant compression of the neurological structures within the spinal canal”.

Image: Playback/Instagram

Image: Playback/Instagram

“After experiencing new pain in the spine and numbness in the legs on the morning of this Wednesday (29), Wesley Safadão will need to be temporarily removed from the stage, for medical advice”, says a new note released today.

The advisory also informs that the artist “will be hospitalized for intense treatment and will remain at rest until a new medical evaluation”. All shows scheduled until July 6th have been cancelled.