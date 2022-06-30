singer’s mother records video crying and asking for prayer chain for the artist’s health

Dona Bil, mother of Wesley Safadão, recorded a video crying and asking for a prayer chain for the improvement of her son, hospitalized with back pain

Maria Valmira Silva de Oliveira, mother of singer Wesley Safadão, showed all his concern for the state of health of his son this Wednesday (29). The businesswoman, known to the singer’s fans as Dona Bil, recorded a video where she appears crying and asking for prayers for the artist to recover soon from the severe back pain that affected him.

In Stories, Dona Bil made it clear that she had just discovered her son’s hospitalization and appeared desperate, in tears. “Good afternoon, I place my son’s recovery in God’s hands. God knows he loves to sing and delight. I ask for prayers for his health to all his fans, friends and family,” she said in the recording.

In the caption of the post, the businesswoman stated that she would like to see her son back on stage as soon as possible.“So soon he can be back on stage doing what he loves to do, sing and enchant”, she wrote, appearing emotional afterwards listening to the song “Deus Tem Um Plano”, performed by her son alongside Clovis.

Medical leave of absence

After the singer Zé Neto suspended some shows due to a worsening in health treatment, this time the one who announced the cancellation of his schedule was Wesley Safadão. Last Saturday (25), a note issued by the artist informed that he would need to stay away from the shows by strict medical order.

According to information made available that day, Wesley was recovering from a spinal injury and will spend the weekend away from the stage. The singer’s team canceled six performances that would take place that weekend.. On social media, a note was published to explain to fans about what happened.